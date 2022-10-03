Coronation Street SPOILER: Killer Stephen Reid is ambushed by criminals before he has a major accident
Coronation Street fans are in for an incredibly dramatic season if the latest shots from the set have anything to offer.
The soap’s star Todd Boyce, 61, who plays murderer Stephen Reid, was seen filming scenes for the hit show on Wednesday.
Stephen is robbed by criminals while working as a pizza delivery boy, before fleeing the crime scene and having a major accident.
On the set: Star of the soap, Todd Boyce, 61, who plays the murderer Stephen Reid, was spotted on Wednesday filming scenes for the hit show
Stephen looked furious as the crooks grabbed his pizza package at the start of the scene.
Fighting the crooks, the villain grabbed his helmet and slid away, before being left on an ambulance after falling off his bike.
Nearby was Stephen’s girlfriend Elaine, played by Paula Wilcox, 72, who almost saw him as a delivery boy.
Clash: The villain fought the thugs, grabbed his helmet and shot away
Fist: Stephen collided with one of the crooks, who was dressed in a hooded sweater and jacket
Star Character: Todd has been playing the villain on and off for years from 1997
Actor Todd was seen filming the scenes with the help of a stuntman, it is believed.
The thugs no doubt chose the wrong man to target, as Stephen had killed Leo Thompkins after their feud. Leo is played by Joe Frost.
On the show last week, viewers were shocked to see Leo drop to death after a feud between him and Stephen ended in tragedy.
When a scuffle ensued on the factory portal, Leo received a vicious blow to the head and was sent over the railings and fell into a trade container.
Helping hand: Actor Todd was seen filming the scenes with the help of a stuntman, it is believed
Tampered with the wrong man: The thugs undoubtedly chose the wrong man to target, with Stephen having killed Leo Thompkins after their feud
Run! The actors who played the thugs were quickly seen running off the set
Shocked: On the show last week, viewers were in shock when they saw Leo drop to death after a feud between him and Stephen ended in tragedy
Horrific: When a scuffle ensued on the factory portal, Leo received a vicious blow to the head and was sent over the railings and fell into a commercial bin
Drama: Stephen was then horrified by the sight of Leo’s lifeless body – and a horrific cover-up ensued with upcoming scenes of him burning his personal belongings
Stephen was then horrified by the sight of Leo’s lifeless body – and a horrific cover-up ensued with upcoming scenes of him burning his personal belongings.
Stephen fled from Weatherfield, started a fire in a field and threw Leo’s passport into the blazing flames.
Leo discovered that Stephen was planning to cheat on his mother Audrey Roberts to solve his financial problems.
Close by: Close by was Stephen’s girlfriend Elaine, played by Paula Wilcox, 72, who almost saw him as a delivery boy during filming
Drama for Stephen: Leo found out that Stephen intended to cheat on his mother Audrey Roberts to solve his financial problems
Zoom around: Stephan was seen during the attack around Manchester
Dangerous: minutes before the crash, he took a sharp turn
Crash! Stephen was seen falling off his scooter
Ouch! He fell off the bike and rolled into the street
Incident: Stephen threw his hands in the air when he fell and rolled
He had finally worked out Stephen’s sick plan for the hairdresser and that his money problems were much worse than he thought.
Actor Todd told Subway in a recent chat that he thinks Stephen will be Corrie’s next big villain.
He said, ‘I think he’s capable of just killing more people. It’s like gambling, the further he is in it, the further he goes.
“An actor whose character had killed someone said, ‘Once you do one, you kind of get a taste of it,'” Todd joked.
villain! Actor Todd told Metro in a recent chat that he thinks Stephen will be Corrie’s next big villain
Change of shoes? Stephen went between a pair of black and red mules during the scene
Casual: Stephen’s girlfriend kept it casual in a jacket and orange sweater as the drama unfolded nearby