Cornwall pub turns off all its lights and replaces them with CANDLES to reduce soaring energy bills

Pubs are turning to desperate measures to keep skyrocketing energy bills down, with one in Cornwall even turning off all its lights and replacing them with candles.

Venues say they are struggling to survive with the increased costs making it difficult to drive a booze – but some have come up with creative ways to stay afloat.

The Masons Arms in Camelford, Cornwall, has gone so far as to use candlelight only on Mondays to attract more punters while keeping critical costs down.

Landlady Kate Chawner-Woods has been pushed to the limit by skyrocketing energy bills after her August bill rose from an average of £700 in 2018 to over £3,000 this year.

She said: ‘When I opened the electricity bill I thought “how are we going to manage”.

‘It was really scary and we were so worried about how this winter was going to go – it’s a massive increase, our electricity bill is not much less than our rent now.’

A comment from one of the local tipsters gave Mrs Chawner-Woods the idea of ​​Candlelight Mondays.

She said: ‘I was moaning and swearing when I got the bill through when one of the locals turned around and told me to just turn off the lights, go back to the way it used to be.

“So that got me thinking and now we’ve gone back to using candles only on a Monday, as it would have been when the pub opened in 1753.

‘At 6pm we turned off all the lights – people really like it, we had 65 covers last Monday which is way more than we would normally get on a Monday in October.

‘The atmosphere is great, everyone seems to like it – it’s romantic and people seem to be talking to each other a lot more, it’s really nice.’

It is too early to say how much money their new scheme will save them, but Ms Chawner-Woods predicts their next bill will be 4 per cent less – despite the winter.

Other measures they have taken include switching all their light bulbs to LED, cutting back on fridges and freezers and not using electric heaters during the winter months.

“Warm candles actually mean we don’t need heating as much,” Ms Chawner-Woods said.

‘It was delicious here last month, so if the demand continues, we would also like to do it on another weekday.

‘It’s important that we do this because going to the pub is a really important part of some of our local lives.

‘It’s hard for everyone right now, not just businesses – everyone is suffering.

‘We want people to be able to come to the pub and spend some time in the heat, because it can actually be cheaper than heating their own home.’

The Cornish pub is not alone in its fight to stay open in the face of the soaring cost of living

The Angel and Crown in Richmond, South West London, said it was facing its biggest financial challenge in its 400-year history.

The pub has decided to use candles in the evenings, turn off the lights during the day and keep the fireplace lit instead of turning on the heat.

Owner and manager Hannah Lawson said: ‘We’ve seen a 25 per cent increase on our bills so unfortunately we’ve had to put all our prices up.

“In some ways, the candles have created a good atmosphere, but the customers have noticed that we have not been able to light the candles.

‘People can’t necessarily afford to go out right now, and hospitality is at a premium – it’s seen as a luxury to be able to go out.

‘It’s a shame because people should be able to enjoy going out and doing nice things without worrying about whether they can eat – people work so hard and it’s been a terrible few years.’

Ms Lawson said they had been forced to add at least 30p to their pints and raise food prices to stay open.

They have also been forced to close early on quiet nights and are looking at changing their opening hours.

Ms Lawson said: ‘It’s going to get to the point where we’re going to have to keep putting our prices up until it’s unaffordable.

‘We’ve already had some of our regulars stop coming in because they just can’t afford it anymore.

‘I hope for everyone that pubs survive because for some people it’s the only conversation they have that day. It’s not just going out for a pint, it’s so much more than that.

‘I hope it blows over much quicker than we expect and we get back to normal.’

Other pubs said they closed some weeknights to keep costs down.

The White Hart Inn in Ludgvan, near Penzance, Cornwall, announced last week that it was closing on Mondays and Tuesdays ‘for the time being’ due to ‘spiraling costs… during the current energy crisis’.

The St John Inn, near Torpoint, opened just four days a week to save on electricity and wages, landlords Gill and Rob Berry said.

Doug Polman, of the Campaign for Real Ale Kernow, said he was ‘very concerned’.

He said: ‘This last mini-budget has helped, but we don’t know how far [yet].

‘We have to support our pubs or we will lose them.’