Corinda shooting: Man, woman arrested over murder as police release shocking vision of cars on fire

Two major suspects are behind bars for the brutal alleged execution of another man, as a raging fire that destroyed seven cars and burned four others was linked to the killing.

A man and woman were remanded in custody on Thursday two days after a 38-year-old Inala man was allegedly shot dead in the front garden of a home on Cliveden Avenue in Brisbane’s south.

He died after being punched once in the chest at close range, police will allege.

Queensland Police released dramatic footage of vehicle fires burning out of control in a block of flats at Gladstone Road, Dutton Park after 11pm on Wednesday.

One of the cars, understood to be a 2016 Audi A3, police said was used as a getaway car after the shooting the previous morning.

Dramatic police bodycam footage shows officers rushing to evacuate residents of the Dutton Park apartment complex as alarms go off and a large fire engulfs seven cars in the ground floor carport.

In the frantic scenes, loud bangs can be heard from the burning vehicles, believed to be windows exploding.

Police believe one car was initially set on fire and the fire spread and destroyed six others.

Another four cars were damaged by the heat.

Detective Constable Andrew Massingham said a 26-year-old woman was the first to be arrested in Brisbane’s CBD on the day of the shooting.

Then on Wednesday around 11pm, a 26-year-old man was arrested at a house in the south-east Brisbane suburb of Mackenzie.

A further four men and two women were arrested at the Mackenzie house, which contained a ‘sophisticated’ meth lab.

Whether the shooting was drug-related is one of the current lines of investigation.

Police released footage of the Audi A3 they claim was used as a getaway car

No charges have yet been filed.

Earlier, four men and a woman fled after the shooting at Oxley.

Detective Inspector Andrew Massingham said the four men and a woman armed with a 12-gauge shotgun and potentially a handgun were involved in the attack.

“The deceased man was hit at very close range and we believe the weapon involved was a 12-gauge shotgun,” he told reporters on Tuesday.

Det Supt Massingham said the man had been sitting in a car near the home when the five appeared and began assaulting another man who lived at the home.

Police were called to the scene of the Oxely shooting at around 3.25am on Tuesday (pictured, police at the scene)

The 38-year-old then got out of his car and started running to help the man when he was shot.

The other man was slightly injured and is being questioned.

Police are investigating a dispute between the two men and the five suspects one to two weeks before the shooting.

“There was certainly significant conflict amongst the whole group,” Det Supt Massingham said.

The dispute was not related to the number of recent gang shootings in the city’s south, he said.

The attack lasted about 30 to 40 seconds and neighbors heard more than one shot being fired.

Detectives are still hunting for the five and are reviewing CCTV footage of a car leaving the scene, which is across the road from a primary school.

The police released a photo of the car in question late on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were seen investigating and photographing the scene (above) late Tuesday morning

Queensland police have established a crime scene after a man was fatally shot in Brisbane in the early hours of the morning (pictured police examine the scene)

Det Supt Massingham urged anyone with information about the attack or the whereabouts of the alleged perpetrators to contact police.

“We have a number of individuals with significant weapons and it is important that we utilize the information that is available in the community this morning to put us on the right track,” he said.

The shooting happened across the road from Corinda State School less than six hours before hundreds of students were due to return to class after the school holidays.

There is also a kindergarten and a childcare center on that block in the quiet, mostly residential suburb.

Police issued two separate appeals for public assistance.

Any witnesses or anyone with dashcam or CCTV from the Oxley and Corinda areas between 3.30am and 4am on Tuesday were urged to contact police.

Detectives later appealed to anyone who saw anything suspicious or was traveling on Gladstone Road at around 6pm. 23:00 with dashcam vision, to contact the police.