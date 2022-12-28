Cori Bush pleads with Missouri Governor to spare the life of convicted sex murderer Amber McLaughlin

Team member Rep. Cori Bush will join a fellow Missouri Democrat, Emanuel Cleaver, in a bid to stop what would be the first execution of a transgender prisoner in US history.

Amber McLaughlin, now 49, was convicted of killing 45-year-old Beverly Guenther on November 20, 2003. Guenther was raped and stabbed to death in St. Louis County after her killer stalked her and terrify. McLaughlin will be executed on January 3.

In 2006, McLaughlin was sentenced to death by Judge Steven Goldman after the jury remained deadlocked on her sentence. McLaughlin was tried under her previous name, Scott McLaughlin.

Democrats wrote to Republican Missouri Gov. Mike Parson this week to argue that “crucial mental evidence” in McLaughlin’s case was withheld from the jury.

This image provided by the federal Public Defender’s Office shows death row inmate Amber McLaughlin

On Twitter, where Bush posted the December 27 letter, Bush expressed his belief that: “The death penalty is cruel, barbaric and inhumane.” Earlier, the St. Louis native called on President Biden to grant clemency to all federal death row inmates.

Bush and Cleaver wrote: ‘As ordained ministers, we believe in responsibility but also in the sanctity of life and we do not believe that these principles are mutually exclusive. Therefore, we must invest in the social and economic well-being of all people. To do so, we must first recognize the moral depravity of executions.’

The couple continued: ‘This is not about justice; it is about who has institutional power and who does not. We urge you to correct these injustices using all available tools, including the power to grant clemency.’

On Tuesday, a petition with more than 6,000 signatures was delivered to Parson’s office by anti-death penalty activists.

Rep. Cori Bush has represented Missouri’s 1st congressional district since 2020

McLaughlin was convicted of killing 45-year-old Beverly Guenther in 2003. Guenther was raped and stabbed to death. This photo is from a 2017 mugshot of Scott McLaughlin’s name, before he transitioned.

Missourians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty co-director Elyse Max, the group behind the petition, said KRCG: ‘We only implore the governor to find mercy in his heart. Amber is a kind human. Everyone who knows her knows that Amber is not in any danger in the future.

Max also said the group hopes to get a few thousand more signatures between now and the scheduled execution date.

McLaughlin’s lawyers cited his traumatic childhood and mental health issues, which the jury never heard of, in the clemency petition filed earlier this month.

A foster parent rubbed feces in her face when she was a toddler and her foster father touched her, according to the letter to Parson. She attempted suicide several times, both as a child and as an adult.

However, this was not McLaughlin’s first run-in with the law. She is listed in the Missouri Sex Offender Registry and at one point was jailed for the 1992 sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl. She was released in May 1997.

Bush and Cleaver wrote: ‘Mrs. McLaughlin faced a traumatic childhood and mental health issues throughout her life. She experienced horrific abuse and neglect at the hands of multiple caregivers; court records indicate that her adoptive father frequently beat her with shovels and a baton, and even electrocuted her.

They continued: “Alongside this horrendous abuse, she was also silently struggling with her identity, dealing with what we now understand to be gender dysphoria.”

“The abuse, coupled with the lingering mental confusion surrounding her identity, led to mild neurological brain damage and multiple suicide attempts as both a child and an adult,” the Democrat continued.

An undated post-transition photo of Missouri inmate Amber McLaughlin

McLaughlin is listed on the Missouri Sex Offender Registry and was at one point incarcerated for the 1992 sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl. She was released in May 1997.

The couple concluded: ‘Mrs. McLaughlin’s cruel execution would mark the state’s first use of the death penalty for a woman since the US Supreme Court reinstated capital punishment in 1976, and what’s worse, it wouldn’t solve any of the issues. issues facing Missourians and people across the United States, including anti-LGBTQ+ hate. and violence, and cycles of violence that attack and harm women’.

Parson’s spokeswoman, Kelli Jones, said the Governor’s Office is reviewing his clemency request.

“These are not decisions the governor makes lightly,” Jones said.

Lawyers for Amber McLaughlin, now 49, on Monday asked Republican Gov. Mike Parson to pardon her.

McLaughlin is currently on death row at the Potosi Correctional Center prison in Mineral Point, Missouri.

A federal judge in St. Louis ordered a resentencing hearing in 2016, citing concerns about the effectiveness of McLaughlin’s trial attorneys and faulty jury instructions. But in 2021, a federal appeals court reinstated the death penalty.

McLaughlin’s lawyers also cited the jury’s indecision and McLaughlin’s remorse as reasons Parson should spare his life.

Missouri has only executed one woman before, state Department of Corrections spokeswoman Karen Pojmann said.

McLaughlin’s lawyers said she previously shared a room with another transgender woman, but is now living in isolation ahead of her scheduled execution date.

Pojmann said that 9 percent of Missouri’s prison population are women, and that all capital punishment inmates are incarcerated at the Potosi Correctional Center.

“It is extremely unusual for a woman to commit a capital offense, such as a brutal murder, and even more unusual for a woman, as was the case with McLaughlin, to rape and murder a woman,” Pojmann said.

Missouri executed two men this year. Kevin Johnson, a 37-year-old man who was convicted of ambushing and killing a St. Louis-area police officer he blamed for the death of his younger brother, was executed last month. Carmen Deck died by injection in May for killing James and Zelma Long during a burglary at her home in De Soto, Missouri, in 1996.

In 2022, the United States broke its own record for failed executions, according to the Death Penalty Information Center.