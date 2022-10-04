Cori Bush DEFENDS calling to defund the police when asked if it could hurt Democrat colleagues

<!–

Cori Bush still stands behind her calls to downgrade the police force, even after many of her Democratic colleagues dropped the movement following a sharp slump in support for abolishing law enforcement funding.

The Missouri representative, who was adopted by the progressive squad when she was sworn into the House in 2021, said people are too preoccupied with the word “defund” when she promoted her new book on Good Morning America on Tuesday.

Bush said the movement calling for police defunding is in fact just a nickname for Americans who advocate that the US focus on the problem of police brutality in the country, especially against communities of color.

The movement attracted massive attention the summer after George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis, Minnesota on May 25, 2020.

But “defund policing” quickly became unpopular, even among democratic communities, as crime continued to rise in cities across the country over the past two years.

“You are one of the few Democrats who still says, ‘Let’s not pay the police.’ Are you concerned that some of your colleagues going to the midterm elections could get hurt?’ ABC News host George Stephanopoulos asked Bush.

“The point with downgrading the police is that we have to tell the whole story. People hear ‘downgrade the police’, but you know what they’ll say – say ‘rearrange’, say ‘dispose’, say ‘move’. But it’s still the same,” she replied, explaining that a change in rhetoric won’t change the movement.

Progressive Representative Cori Bush said she still stands behind her “defund police” calls, despite concerns that the move could help the House go red in the 2022 interim terms.

“We can’t stick to the words,” Bush continued.

“People spend more time on the word ‘defund’ than caring and tackling the problem of police brutality in this country.”

A March 2021 USA Today/Ipsos Poll found that only 18 percent of respondents “defied the police,” while 58 percent claimed to be against the move. In fact, the same poll found that only 28 percent of black Americans were in favor of defunding the police.

A separate poll a year later, in March 2022 by NBC News, revealed that 73 percent of Americans were less likely to vote for a candidate if they supported the misguided police movement and only 17 percent were more likely to support that hypothetical candidate. .

Seventy-five percent of respondents in that poll previously voted for “a candidate who will support the police and give them the resources and training they need to protect our communities.”

Democratic lawmakers began to drop support for the move after polls showed it was not a winning issue among a vast majority of voters.

Republicans proposed in their 2022 roadmap that they would allocate funds to hire 200,000 additional police officers across the country and provide recruiting bonuses and incentives for hiring or retaining officers.

Bush decided to run for public office when she took to the streets during Black Lives Matter riots in St. Louis, Missouri, where protesters demanded to defund police forces.

“I just took to the streets during the protest as a nurse, as a clergyman, as someone from the community who just wanted justice done, and I’ve never had a desire to run, never had a desire,” the Democratic Party said. said lawmaker in her GMA interview.

Bush’s book, The Forerunner: A Story of Pain and Perseverance in America, hits shelves Tuesday.