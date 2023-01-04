Cori Bush calls Byron Donalds a ‘prop’ for white supremacy after Speaker nomination

Progressive Missouri Representative Cori Bush on Wednesday lashed out at people who hailed Florida’s GOP Representative Byron Donalds’ nomination for House Speaker as “historic.”

Donalds was nominated as the conservative alternative to embattled House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy, whose quest for the gavel has been derailed by 20 lawmakers in his caucus, including Donalds.

In announcing the nomination in the first round, Texas GOP Rep. Chip Roy on the historical nature of having two black candidates for House Speaker. It came after Democrat Rep. Pete Aguilar had nominated incoming Democratic Majority Leader Hakeem Jeffries for the gavel.

It earned a standing ovation from both sides of the House, but Bush was not moved.

“He’s a prop,” Bush, who is also black, wrote on Twitter Wednesday afternoon.

Despite being black, he supports a policy agenda aimed at maintaining and perpetuating white supremacy. His name in the mix isn’t progress — it’s pathetic.”

Former GOP Representative Doug Collins condemned Bush’s comments as racist.

“Congressman, this is racism and you must be held accountable. It is disgraceful, disgusting and dishonorable,” Collins replied to the post.

Republican Senator Mike Lee of Utah said, “[I]If you can’t disagree with your co-worker… without accusing him of being racist, you may be part of the problem.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Donalds spoke to reporters on the steps of the US Capitol at an impromptu press conference after his name was brought up in the race.

He said it’s “up to” McCarthy whether he drops out of the running for House Speaker.

Donalds spoke to reporters on the steps of the U.S. Capitol after voting for himself in Wednesday’s second round of Speaker voting, and the fifth overall.

Asked by DailyMail.com about his reaction to Donald Trump endorsing McCarthy, Donalds – a supporter of the ex-president himself – turned down the high-profile financier.

President Trump has been in that position for several months. Knowing President Trump, he won’t change his mind,” Donalds began.

‘That’s all well and good, but the members will determine this process. And you know, that’s not a disrespect to President Trump at all. That’s just the reality of the House.”

It comes after Colorado GOP Representative Lauren Boebert, another Trump ally, publicly demanded that the ex-President call McCarthy and tell him to withdraw from the race as she nominated Donalds in his place on one of the ballots from Wednesday.

The House of Representatives failed to elect a speaker on the first round of voting for the first time in 100 years on Tuesday — then became further confused when McCarthy failed multiple times on Wednesday.

It’s gotten the GOP’s new — albeit slim — house majority off to a chaotic start.

A group of 19 conservatives derailed McCarthy’s bid despite him making last-minute concessions they’d asked to greenlight a measure that would allow five Republicans to call for another presidential vote at any time to ask – known as the motion to leave.

Donalds joined their rebellion in the third round, when McCarthy’s critics had all united around GOP Rep. Jim Jordan – who has repeatedly said he doesn’t want the gavel.

Then on Wednesday, Donalds was nominated by Texas Rep. Chip Roy in the first round and Boebert in the second round.

He told reporters on Wednesday that he “actually” didn’t desire the Speakership, adding, “I never came here to try and lead.”

“I didn’t come to DC because I was interested in running for Speaker of the House,” Donalds said.

“But I also understand that, you know, part of my responsibility is to make sure our conference gets to a point where we do things in an effective and constructive way.”

Unlike Jordan, who also said he didn’t want the role he was nominated for on Tuesday, Donalds voted for himself in all three rounds on Wednesday.

Republicans are already in disarray on the second day of their narrow majority.

The 118th Congress has not yet been sworn in due to the delay in electing a new president.

GOP lawmakers could be seen having intense conversations on the House floor and in several corridors outside the room.

McCarthy’s critics have made it clear that his concessions are not enough, indicating that the battle between the sides has taken a very personal turn.

Donalds originally supported McCarthy, but has since called for more discussions and meetings for his party to work out a compromise.

However, he told reporters that the fight may not be over for the current House GOP chief.

“I don’t think we’re there right now,” he said when asked if McCarthy should step aside. “I think there are a lot of members in the room who want to have serious conversations about how we can get this all done.”

“But I’m not going to speak for Kevin, and that’s something he and his team need to sort out.”

He suggested he hadn’t spoken to McCarthy yet, but “anticipated” a conversation later Wednesday.