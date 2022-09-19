Corgis pay Queen a final farewell

Throughout a historic reign that spanned decades, a constant in the Queen’s life has always been her unwavering love for her Corgis, so much so that the pets have become a symbol of British royalty around the world.

It was announced yesterday that the Queen, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, had died aged 96. She will be remembered as a dutiful monarch who put the country ahead of her own needs and rarely showed her softer side.

However, that side was never more on display than when the sovereign was in the company of his Corgis.

In fact, her lifelong commitment to her beloved pets helped her show a more honest side of the world, and she even wrote ‘horribly funny’ letters from her corgis to the Jack Russells belonging to her former rider Sir Blair Stewart-Wilson.

The world has come to associate the Queen with Corgis and the pet, and it seems the monarch herself was in on the joke.

The Queen’s love of Corgis stretches back to her childhood, when she father, King George VI, bought Princess Elizabeth and her younger sister Princess Margaret a Pembrokeshire Welsh Corgi when she was seven.

King George brought one named Dookie home to her and Princess Margaret after they played and fell in love with Viscount Weymouth’s own Corgi.

The King and Queen Mother tried to breed Dookie, and a few years later he had two puppies with another mate named Crackers and Carol.

Susan arrived in 1944 for the Queen’s 18th birthday and they quickly became inseparable.

The Queen loved Susan so much that she joined the monarch and Prince Philip on their honeymoon in 1947.

When the Queen gave birth to Prince Charles, newspaper columns were full of advice on how to prevent Susan from becoming jealous of the infant prince, Kay claimed.

Susan soon began winning the Corgi dynasty with Sugar who was Prince Charles and Honey who went to the Queen Mother.

The Queen’s the love of the breed quickly became one of the things she was most known for around the world.

Her Majesty owned more than 30 dogs over the years. Her latest, which was acquired in 2021, is believed to have been gifts.

Throughout her reign, she was photographed with the animals wherever she went.

The faithful pets would accompany her on her royal tours, with royal aides tending to their every need and carrying them in and out of airplanes.

Her love of Corgis was so well known that the Royal Collection began selling Corgi-shaped Christmas ornaments, acknowledging her love of the breed.

Queen Elizabeth II also owned several Dorgis throughout her life, which are a cross between a dachshund and a corgi.

Her beloved pet Vulcan, who died in 2020, was a Dorgi.

In March 2021, she got two new Corgis, but one of the puppies, named Fergus, died months later in May, leaving the monarch distraught.

In June, she had a new Dorgi puppy to cheer her up, which was presented to her by Prince Andrew and his two daughters, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice.

The monarch’s beloved Corgis lived a life of luxury that few pets can pretend to know.

When at Buckingham Palace, the dogs slept in raised wicker baskets in a special trunk near the royal apartments, where they roam freely.

Royal biographer Brian Hoey claimed in 2013 that the dogs ate at 5pm every day at Buckingham Palace in his book Pets by Royal Appointment.

It was reported that the cubs were fed a luxury diet of fillet steak and chicken breast prepared by a chef.

The carefully prepared meals were then delivered by a footman and covered with gravy, which was bestowed by the monarch himself.

The dogs never ate canned food and were even given homeopathic remedies when they were sick, Hoey said.

Sir. Hoey said the Queen took a very hands-on approach to all aspects of her dogs’ lives. As a child, she and Princess Margaret would hand-feed their pet Corgi from a bowl, he said.

She had also apparently joked that she gave them a hand when she bred the dogs with dachshunds by ‘putting them on a brick’ as they have shorter legs.

The royal family is known for a penchant for dogs, but Mr Hoey claimed the Duke of Edinburgh ‘loathes’ Corgis ‘because they yap too much’. He preferred Labradors.

In 2018, Richard Kay revealed that each of the Queen’s Corgis was buried on her royal estate.

The funeral itself was conducted by Her Majesty’s head gardener as she oversaw the sad moment.

Each of her beloved pups also received a headstone to commemorate their life as a loyal royal companion.

“Engraved on it are the dog’s dates of birth and death, along with the moving epitaph: ‘For almost 15 years the Queen’s faithful companion,'” Kay said.

He added that the cubs were all buried on the estate where they died and their final resting places were quiet places special to the Queen.

After filming the ITV documentary The Queen and her Cousins ​​to mark the Queen’s 95th birthday last year, TV presenter Alexander Armstrong revealed that the Queen wrote ‘horribly funny’ letters from her corgis to former knight Sir Blair Stewart -Wilson.

Armstrong said The telegraph at the time: ‘He would write these letters from their Jack Russell to Corgis and the Queen would write these letters back.’

He said he saw one of the framed letters hanging in Sir Blair Stewart-Wilson’s house and was left ‘howling with laughter’.

The Pointless host said he could not remember the exact content of the letters but said it showed the monarch had a good sense of humour.

Lieutenant-Colonel Sir Blair Stewart-Wilson was Equerry to the Queen and Deputy Master of the Household in the Royal Household from 1976 to 1994.

Kay said Sandringham was the largest animal cemetery and was started by Queen Victoria for her Collie Noble, who died in 1887, and is where Susan was buried more than 70 years later.

One of the last photographs released of the Queen, which saw her celebrate her jubilee in February, showed her enduring love for her dogs.

In the snaps, she can be seen beaming as she looks at cards from well-wishers before leaning down to pet her dog Candy.

Candy, a Dorgi, made a lap of the room and inspected a small group of media representatives who caught the display.

The Queen said, ‘And where did you come from? I know what you want,’ which probably referred to a treat. Then she called Candy to make trouble for her.

When she celebrated her platinum jubilee in June, the corgis were front and center of the entertainment, with memorabilia and decorations around Buckingham Palace shared as her four-legged pets.

Soft toy versions of the breed, which originated in Pembrokeshire, and Corgi-shaped Christmas ornaments have also been sold by the Royal Collection store.