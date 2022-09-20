Corgi owners claim their pets have been ‘acting differently’ since the Queen’s death

The Queen’s beloved corgis were by her side throughout her 70-year reign, and the breed became a symbol of British royalty.

Now corgi owners have taken to social media to share their experiences of how their corgis have fared since Queen Elizabeth II’s passing on September 8.

Some have claimed their beloved dogs have been “behaving differently” while mourning the Queen’s death.

King Charles III met a woman with a corgi when he arrived for a visit to Hillsborough Castle in Belfast last week

One concerned owner said their dog is struggling to cope with the news and has been acting ‘different’ and lying on their lap more than usual.

Another said her corgis were ‘devastated’ by the Queen’s passing, but were also excited about their new king, Charles III.

One owner shared a post on Facebook last week, writing: ‘Has anyone else’s corgi acted differently now that Our Majesty has passed?

‘Ours has been thrown up on our laps ever since the news was announced, which is unusual. It’s almost as if they know, God bless the Queen’.

Another member of the British Corgi Club wrote: ‘Mine saddened by the Queen’s passing but excited for the new Prince and Princess of Wales.

“We are also very relieved that the Yorks look after the Queen’s corgis, which we would offer.

“It’s confusing for all corgis, it’s hard enough for them to have to understand English over Welsh and now grief doesn’t even mean breakfast.”

Queen Elizabeth stroked Candy, her corgi dog, as she looked at a display of memorabilia from her Golden and Platinum Jubilees in the Oak Room at Windsor Castle in 2022

Princess Elizabeth always had a love for dogs and was pictured with a Pembroke Welsh Corgi dog in 1940

While one Corgi owner suggested: ‘When talking about the Queen’s transition to corgis, use Welsh to avoid confusion. Morning – boreu. Sorrow – galaru.’

The posts have now been shared on Facebook and have garnered hundreds of likes and dozens of comments from social media users who were confused by the remarks.

Emma Morgann said: ‘Oh my days. Are there really such people in the world?’

Carl Habgood said: ‘Everybody has lost the plot.’ Jennifer O Neill said: “Absolutely too far, some people need therapy.”

While Lizzie Coyle said: ‘Biggest load of s***e I’ve seen yet.’

Throughout Queen Elizabeth’s 70-year reign, she became known worldwide for her love of Pembroke Welsh Corgis, making the dogs a symbol of British royalty (pictured in 1981)

The Queen petting a Corgi as the Royal Family posed in the gardens at Frogmore, Windsor in 1968 (The Queen, Prince Edward, Prince Philip, Prince Andrew, Prince Charles and Princess Anne)

In 1944, the Queen announced that she had gotten a Pembroke Corgi puppy, Susan, for her birthday, and the breed increased in popularity by 56 percent.

She now leaves behind four royal canines; two corgis, Candy and Muick, a corgi-dachshund cross – or ‘dorgi’ – named Sandy, and her latest addition, Lissy, a cocker spaniel she named after herself.

While the pets’ future is unclear, a royal biographer has said they may be passed on to Prince Andrew and his daughter Princess Beatrice.