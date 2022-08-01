CoreLogic tipping biggest property market downturn since the early 1980s

Some of Australia’s wealthier areas suffer the sharpest decline in property values ​​as rising interest rates cause the steepest housing market decline in four decades.

For the third straight month, the median national home price fell in July — this time by 1.3 percent, new CoreLogic data showed. The value of houses and units has fallen together by two percent.

Rate hikes have already pushed home and unit values ​​down 2 percent and more pain is expected for borrowers on Tuesday, as the Reserve Bank forecasts interest rates to rise 0.5 percentage points or even a “superb” rise of 0.75 percentage points.

Rich zip codes in major cities are leading the downturn, while coastal and tree-changing regions are also taking a hit.

CoreLogic’s research director, Tim Lawless, said the real estate market in Australia was undergoing its worst plunge in four decades, with interest rates rising at their fastest pace since 1994.

National real estate prices are now 2 percent below their April peak, after rising 28.6 percent during the pandemic, when interest rates were still at a record 0.1 percent.

“Although the housing market has only been contracting for three months, the national home value index shows that the pace of the decline is comparable to the onset of the global financial crisis in 2008 and the sharp decline of the early 1980s,” he said. .

Lawless predicts a possible 15 percent drop in 2022 and 2023, but feared a bigger 20 percent drop in Sydney and Melbourne.

NEW SOUTH WALES

Wealthy zip codes have seen the sharpest declines, with house prices in the middle of Sydney’s northern beaches falling 2.5 percent in July and a very steep 7.8 percent in three months to $2,499,569.

The value of apartments in this upscale coastal area fell 3.3 percent in one month and 6.9 percent in three months to $1,173,049.

In Sydney’s inner south, which includes gentrified Redfern, median home prices fell 3.8 percent in July and 7.8 percent in the quarter to $1,773,641.

Sydney’s Eastern Suburbs experienced a monthly house price drop of 1.9 percent to $3,384,474, with average home values ​​falling 6 percent in three months.

On the city’s north shore, median home prices fell 2.4 percent in a month and 5.9 percent in the quarter to $2,884,719.

By comparison, Sydney’s median home price fell 2.5 percent in July and 5.3 percent in the quarter to $1,346,193.

Regional areas two hours away from Sydney take a hit with the Southern Highland and Shoalhaven, which cover Bowral and the South Coast, dropping 3.3 percent monthly, pushing home prices back to $1,019,326.

House prices in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie fell 1.8 percent in July and 2.5 percent in three months to $892,239.

The Central Coast, an hour’s drive north of Sydney, saw median home prices fall 2.8 percent in July and 5.7 percent in the quarter to $985,801.

In the Illawarra region, which covers Wollongong, average house prices fell 1.6 percent in July and 3.5 percent in three months to $1,043,277.

The Blue Mountains suffered a decline of 1.9 percent per month and a decline of 3.2 percent per quarter, bringing the average home price back to $918,448.

VICTORIA

In Melbourne’s posh inner-east, house prices fell 1.8 percent last month and 4.7 percent in three months to $1,691,053.

Home prices on the Mornington Peninsula fell 2.2 percent in July and 4.1 percent in three months to $1,009,910.

Total house prices in Melbourne fell 1.6 percent in July and 3.7 percent in the quarter to $964,950.

QUEENLAND

Brisbane, Australia’s best-performing property market during much of the pandemic, saw its median home price fall 1.1 percent to $884,336 last month.

Detached home values ​​fell less than 0.3 percent in the quarter as prices had continued to rise in May and flattened in June as they fell in Sydney and Melbourne.

In the east of the city, real estate values ​​fell 1.4 percent last month and 0.9 percent in the quarter to $942,649.

On the Sunshine Coast, home prices fell 1.5 percent in July and 2.5 percent in the quarter to $1,094,127.

On the Gold Coast, house prices fell 1.6 percent last month and 1.2 percent in three months to $1,078,080.

On the other side of the Queensland border in northern New South Wales, the Richmond-Tweed area, which occupies Ballina, saw median home prices fall 2.8 percent in July and 4.5 percent in three months to $7 billion. 1,034,826.

All four of Australia’s major banks are forecasting a further 0.5 percentage point rate hike in August, taking the three-year spot interest rate of 1.35 percent to a six-year high of 1.85 percent.

Inflation rose 6.1 percent in the year to June, the strongest increase since 2001, well above the Reserve Bank’s target of 2 to 3 percent.

Westpac and ANZ expect the cash interest rate to reach 3.35 percent.

This means that a borrower with an average mortgage of $600,000, who buys a typical Australian home with a 20 percent down payment, would pay $1,060 more per month in their monthly repayments compared to May.

Some parts of Australia are still braving the national decline.

Adelaide’s median home price rose 0.3 percent in July and 3.4 percent in the quarter to $705,634.

Perth’s equivalent value rose 0.2 percent to $587,024.

The story was similar in Darwin, where house prices rose 0.2 percent last month to $589,748.

But they were the exception with previously rising markets now declining.

Canberra’s median home price fell 1.4 percent to $1,047,912 in July, while Hobart’s median value fell 1.2 percent to $782,748.

CommSec chief economist Craig James said more interest rate hikes would exacerbate the downturn in the housing market.

“More parts of the national housing market are responding to higher interest rates,” he said.

“A further slowdown in house prices, as well as outright monthly and annual price drops, can be expected as interest rates continue to rise.”