Corbin Bleu hits the red carpet for the Season 3 of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

14 years after the original High School Musical film trilogy ended, Corbin Bleu returned to the franchise during the premiere of High School Musical: The Musical – The Series Season 3.

Bleu, 33, took to the red carpet at the Season 3 premiere, which was held Wednesday on the grounds of Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, California.

However, the actor will not be returning to play his beloved character Chad Danforth, instead playing himself.

Bleu took the red carpet with his wife Sasha Clements, already six years old, dressed in a sharp checked suit.

He opted for no tie with his spotless white shirt slightly unbuttoned for Wednesday night’s premiere, and completed his look with black and white dress shoes.

His wife Sasha opted for a unique black leather top and baggy black pants while holding a gold handbag.

Bleu played Chad Danforth in the original High School Musical film, which debuted in 2006 and kickstarted the careers of Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale.

He returned for the 2007 sequel High School Musical 2 and the final installment in the trilogy, High School Musical: Senior Year in 2008.

For his appearance in Season 3 of High School Musical: The Musical – The Series, Bleu plays an “elevated” version of himself as a celebrity guest at East High’s summer camp Camp Shallow Lake.

He opened up about his appearance to Peopleadmitting, “I really went on an emotional roller coaster.”

“As this season came to an end, I had a moment where I saw them all perform, and it just touched me. It hit me like a pile of rocks where I see the impact that the original movies had,” he added.

“The fact that it even paved the way for this to happen, and the fact that they carry the torch in such a beautiful way – and then the fact that I get to be a part of it again, that I really live in the joy and the magic that is High School Musical again, I didn’t expect it,” Bleu added.

The actor added that he had many conversations with series creator Tim Federle and added that he thinks the elevated character has “a beautiful arc that has some sense of realism.”

“I’m definitely not Corbin on screen. He’s so much more jaded and full of himself and a bit of an a**. But what’s really great about him is his sense of what theater and performance and these kids mean to him, and what it all meant to him at the time,” he said.

“I want people to see me in a different light. I don’t want to be pigeonholed in this particular character. You grow. And to do that, sometimes you have to pull away. But enough time has passed that I can now visualize it, not as something that drags or holds me, but as its own separate entity that I know I come from. And I appreciate it so much,’ he added.

