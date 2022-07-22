Coral Princess cruise ship unable to dock in wild weather off Queensland coast

Two thousand cruise ship passengers have been stranded at sea in massive sales as raging weather continues to ravage Australia’s east coast.

The cruise ship Coral Princess is 40 km off the Sunshine Coast of Queensland and cannot dock in Brisbane due to the circumstances.

It is the same cruise ship that had 120 Covid-infected passengers on board when it docked in Sydney last week.

Extraordinary footage of passengers on board shows the ship being moved by huge waves and water spewing skyward from the pool.

It is not known when the cruise ship will dock.

“They’ve all been instructed to just float or float, but the Coral Princess because there are passengers on board can’t,” Caloundra Coast Guard commander Roger Pearce told the ABC.

“So it’s just driving in circles at a really slow speed, so it keeps moving.”

