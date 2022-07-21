Cops release footage of black man carrying a gun before he was shot dead by officer

Southern California police shot and killed a black man on Saturday as he ran away from them while allegedly holding a handgun, video shows.

San Bernardino police say officers were called to a parking lot around 8 p.m. Saturday after receiving a tip that a black man was walking around with the weapon.

However, the family of 23-year-old Rob Adams says he was probably holding his cell phone instead of a gun because he was talking to his mother when police arrived.

His family expects to file a legal claim Thursday, a harbinger of a lawsuit, and are urging authorities to charge the officer with murder, while civil rights attorney Ben Crump called it a “gruesome execution.”

“All I heard after that was gunshots. He never said hello to me,” his mother, Tamika Deavila King, said at a news conference on Wednesday. “It wasn’t a gun, I’ll say it again. I have proof on my phone, the exact time they killed my son that I was on the phone with him.”

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump called it a “horrific execution” at a news conference Wednesday and said Adams’ death was “a classic example of “shoot first and ask questions later.”

However, police say Adams was holding a gun and circling this image on surveillance footage of the shooting

Crump and other lawyers representing Adams’ family say the police — who say he has “an extensive criminal history” — turned him into a thug.

“My son, Rob, was not a gang member. He was a good boy,” his father, Robert Adams, said Wednesday. “What parent would want to see their child killed in a video?”

However, Adams’ attorneys admitted to having had a theft conviction in the past, but was trying to grow out of it.

Two officers, wearing uniforms but driving in an unmarked car, saw Adams pull a gun from his waistband and walk toward the cruiser with the gun in hand, according to San Bernardino Police Chief Darren Goodman.

Police posted a nearly six-minute video on social media on Tuesday that included Goodman’s story, surveillance video footage and body camera footage.

While there is no audio of the first encounter, Goodman said the officers gave Adams verbal orders.

The video shows Adams turning around almost immediately and running towards two cars parked against a high wall.

‘They believed [Adams] intended to use the vehicle as cover to shoot at them,” Goodman says in the video. “The officers saw Adams looking over his left shoulder with the gun still in his right hand, fearing that bystanders and the officers’ lives were in danger. One of the officers fired his pistol and hit Adams.’

Adams was pronounced dead at a hospital. Police recovered a 9mm gun after the shooting.

The name of the officer who fired the weapon has not been released.

Ben Reynoso, a San Bernardino city councilman, blamed the police for the shooting.

“As Adams never pointed the gun, was approached by an unmarked vehicle and was shot while fleeing, there is therefore no plausible crime,” Reynoso wrote on Twitter on Tuesday. “Eventually Robert Adams is dead at the hands of the San Bernardino police.”

The murder is the latest of several shootings of black men by police across the country that have sparked protests or demands for federal investigation.

On June 27, Akron, Ohio, police shot 25-year-old Jayland Walker more than 40 times at the end of a car and foot chase that began with an attempted stoppage of traffic for minor equipment violations.

Meanwhile, a report released by the state auditor in April found that five law enforcement agencies, including the San Bernardino Police Department, had failed to take adequate steps to guard against racially and ethnically biased behavior. The report also found that a few officers had engaged in such behavior “during their duty interactions with individuals or online through their social media posts.”