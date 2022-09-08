Cops open probe after Dallas anesthesiologist, 55, is killed by ‘compromised IV bag’ she took home

dr. Melanie Kaspar, an anesthesiologist at Surgicare North Dallas who died in June

Dallas police are investigating the death of an anesthesiologist who suffered a heart attack after giving herself IV fluids she brought home from the surgery center where she worked, two months before an 18-year-old boy nearly died during surgery on the same time. facility.

The investigation comes after Dr Melanie Kaspar, 55, died of cardiac arrest in June. She took an IV bag home from Surgicare North Dallas and latched on to it because she felt dehydrated.

She had the heart attack at the $1 million villa she shares with her actuary husband John, 56, minutes after giving the IV.

Medical researchers ruled it was caused by toxic complications from the anesthetic bupivacaine.

Terrifyingly, an unidentified 18-year-old boy had to be put on a ventilator after he suffered a massive spike in his blood pressure during surgery in Surgicare North Dallas in August.

He underwent routine nose surgery to correct a deviated septum, which had to be interrupted to rush the youngster to intensive care. The boy was put on a ventilator for a week. He has since recovered and the nose operation is now complete.

Surgicare North Dallas ceased operations last week after the discovery of an IV bag that “appeared to have been compromised,” the facility said in a statement.

Sources close to the investigation said the compromised bag may have been linked to both incidents NBC 5.

Officials have not made it clear how the bag was compromised and it is unclear whether the criminal investigation involves medical negligence or possible tampering.

During the August 18 incident involving the 18-year-old boy, the teen suffered severe breathing problems.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was put on a ventilator. He was hospitalized for five days after the incident.

A lawyer for the boy’s family, Bruce Steckler, told… The Dallas Morning News he investigated how IV bags are maintained in the facility and the safety of their storage.

“You can imagine it was a horrible experience to hear that your 18-year-old son has a 50/50 chance of survival after a routine procedure,” he said.

The hospital could not be reached for comment when contacted by DailyMail.com.

The company that owns the surgery facility, Baylor Scott and White, was also not reachable, but said earlier in a statement that it was working with the investigation.

“We remain focused on assisting researchers,” the statement said. “There is nothing more important than the safety and well-being of our patients.”

An obituary for Kaspar described her as a “loving” person who has always lived to the fullest.

“No words can adequately capture Mel. She was a whirling dervish and didn’t do anything half-measure,” the obituary read.

“Melanie was a woman of integrity and honor. She was sincere and unabashedly herself. She had a style all her own.’

Numerous testimonials on another obituary described her as a dedicated and caring physician who always knew how to put patients at ease.

“She was a very compassionate anesthesiologist and collaborator,” wrote a former colleague, “She loved her job and touched so many lives during her time in the operating room.”