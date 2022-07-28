Cops line up to say final goodbye to Shadow, an eight-year K9 veteran who developed terminal illness

A Louisiana Police Department K-9, who worked alongside agents working in narcotics and criminal arrests, received an emotional goodbye from his colleagues.

Shadow was a K-9 for the Shreveport Police Department for nearly eight years, working with Corporal Andrew Presley.

The police dog had to retire due to medical problems, according to a statement from the department on Facebook.

Although he has been retired from a human family for the past few years, it was recently discovered that he had a terminal illness. That’s why Shadow’s colleagues wanted to celebrate him while they still had the chance.

A Louisiana Police Department K-9 working alongside agents working in narcotics and criminal arrests received an emotional goodbye from his colleagues

Shadow was a K-9 for the Shreveport Police Department for nearly eight years, working with Corporal Andrew Presley.

The police dog had to withdraw due to medical problems, according to a statement from the department on Facebook

That’s why Shadow’s colleagues wanted to celebrate while they still had the chance

This K9 has served alongside the Louisiana Police Department for eight years. After his retirement he developed health problems and he did not have long to live. The officers wanted to honor his service, so they organized a walk of honor to bid one last farewell. His name was Shadow. He was a good boy. pic.twitter.com/bUkPadHeYq — Benign (@benign) July 28, 2022

The department allowed him a walk of honor at the University Veterinary Hospital on July 12.

Former teammates and other officers from the surrounding police forces came to celebrate Shadow.

Shadow has since passed away, but will be honored one more time with a private funeral at the ward’s K9 cemetery.

A support group for the city’s K9 unit wrote: “Today a true hero crossed the rainbow bridge to unwind. Due to health reasons, K9 Shadow has passed away peacefully surrounded by his handler Cpl A. Presley and family. K9 Shadow, a true hero, a sweet and hardworking boy, walked along the honor walk and leaned against everyone who lined the corridor.’

In a statement, the department wrote: “Please keep the Shreveport Police K9 Unit in your thoughts and prayers. Good boy Shadow.’