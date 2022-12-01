Cops kill Illinois man and his grandpa while trying to stop younger man from stabbing his relative

Horrific bodycam footage showed the moment a 21-year-old man stabbed his grandfather in the neck, prompting police on the scene to shoot both men dead.

Jabbar Muhammad and his grandfather Eldred Wells Sr were both killed in November 2021 in Joliet, Illinois, after Will County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to reports of Muhammad threatening Wells.

Bodycam footage of the incident has just been released. Mohammed had been released from a psychiatric hospital just hours before the double murder, after being held there for a week after attempting suicide.

He went through another psychological crisis shortly after his release, which culminated in the deaths of both his grandfather and his grandfather in a hail of police bullets.

Footage showed officers entering the house and trying to convince Mohammed to put down the knife.

As the police approach Jabbar and urge him to drop the knife, he flies to his grandfather and plunges the knife into the older man’s neck. The police then begin firing their guns at both men – opening fire again once the pair are on the ground.

Both men then lie unconscious on the floor. It takes a few minutes for the deputies to realize that Wells has also been shot. They can later be seen performing CPR in a failed attempt to revive him. At one point, an unknown family member can be heard entering the house screaming in terror after the shots are fired.

A rock song also blares from a TV in an adjoining room as the infernal scene unfolds. Wells’ family has since filed a lawsuit over the double shooting.

A police spokesman said: “Without warning, Jabbar lunged at his grandfather with the knife, stabbing Eldred several times in the neck,” the sheriff’s department wrote in a statement. “Deputies fired their service weapons at Jabbar Muhammad, in defense of Eldred’s life.

“Both Jabbar and Eldred fell to the ground when Jabbar was shot. After being shot numerous times, Jabbar stabbed his grandfather as the two lay on the ground.

“The deputies again fired their service weapons multiple times in an attempt to stop Jabbar Muhammad’s deadly actions.”

Both were shot. The family is now filing a wrongful lawsuit against the sheriff, claiming that both Wells and Muhammad did not have to die.

Officers can be heard in the shocking footage trying to calm Mohammed down as the 21-year-old launched into his grandfather, who was standing a few feet away, with loud music playing in the background.

“Put the knife down,” one officer said repeatedly, as Mohammed insisted they stay away.

“Stop there, stop there,” Mohammed said. “I’m not putting this knife down.”

Within seconds, an officer can be seen reaching for his gun as Mohammed stabbed Wells.

Deputies fired multiple gunshots as Muhammad continued to stab the elderly man’s neck despite the shot.

After Mohammed dropped the knife, officers called for medical attention. Deputies only realized Wells had been shot when they opened his shirt.

Footage shows the officers taking life-saving measures as they call on the elderly man to stay with them.

The 70-year-old was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The 21-year-old had just been released from a mental hospital just hours before the altercation and had attempted suicide about ten days before.

Wells’ family has since filed a lawsuit against the sheriff’s department filed last month.

“The Will County Sheriff’s Office failed to de-escalate this situation,” attorney Saulter Law PC, who represents Wells’ family, told WGN 9 News.

“They knew that Jabbar Muhammad was suffering from a mental health crisis. He had just come out of a mental health facility after an intense 10-day period, about four to five hours before this fatal shooting.”

The deputies involved in the shooting were not charged, and Saulter called the incident a tragedy.

“It’s terrible for so many reasons,” Saulter told the news outlet. ‘It’s tragic.

He added: “It is clear that the wounds Mr. Wells received from Mr. Muhammad were superficial in nature [and] would never have caused his death.

“The cause of his death was the fact that he was shot through his back through his aorta. That was the real cause of his death.’

The lawsuit states that both Wells and Muhammad did not need to be shot.