Cops identify a ‘person of interest’ in double murder of missing girl, 14, and man, 18

A heartbroken mother demands answers after her son was shot in a double murder after they were reported missing.

Lyric Woods (14) and Devin Clark (18) were found dead on a country road in Orange County, North Carolina, after the couple disappeared under mysterious circumstances.

Woods was reported missing on Saturday morning by her stepfather after they found her empty bed in the house in Efland.

The back door to the property was also found unlocked and the family of the ninth grader at Cedar Ridge High School immediately contacted police.

‘Gentle Giant’ Clark, a talented football player for Eastern Alamance High School, was reported missing on Sunday after his family last saw him Friday night.

Clark’s mother, Tiffancy Concepion, said, “My baby was brutally murdered. Who is strong enough to carry and dump two bodies?

‘Where’s the other person? Who is the other person who picked up one of them? Who is the person or persons who dropped them off? We want answers.’

Authorities have confirmed that the bodies of the two teens were discovered on Sunday with gunshot wounds by two men riding four-wheeled quad bikes.

The teens are said to have known each other, with both their families saying they were both last spotted in a car with an unknown man.

Lyric Woods (14) was reported missing on Saturday after her stepfather realized her bed was empty. Her body was discovered Sunday in western Orange County

Devin Clark, 18, a talented football player, was also reported missing around the same time as Woods. His body was also found next to the ninth grader, with both gunshot wounds

Stan Dean, Wood’s grandfather, made a cross surrounded by flowers and placed it on the spot where her body was found, with lights because his granddaughter was “afraid of the dark.”

Orange County Sheriff’s Department did not immediately respond to comment when DailyMail.com contacted them.

Authorities are investigating their deaths after witnesses claimed to have heard at least 10 shots.

Speak with ABC11David White, who lives nearby, said: ‘I heard almost 10 shots go off like an automatic rifle and paused, then five more shots went off.

‘I thought, who is shooting so late at night?’

Both families are begging anyone with information to come forward to help them get “justice” for their children.

Lyric’s grandfather, Stan Dean, has now offered a $10,000 reward to anyone with information about the murders.

He made a cross surrounded by flowers and placed it where her body was found, with lights because his granddaughter was ‘afraid of the dark’.

Dean told the News & Observer that he had seen Woods in the hours before her death and taken her for an ice cream cone.

He said, ‘I’m living in a nightmare. It just doesn’t make sense. The minutes are too long.

“We’re just taking it breath for breath. She trusted everyone.’

Relatives of both victims visited the site where their children were found dead, less than two miles from Woods’ home

Brady Woods, Lyric’s father, pictured with her and his family, assisted in the search after the Sheriff’s Office contacted him

Clark’s mother, Tiffancy Concepion, pictured with her son, demands answers for what happened. She said ‘my baby was brutally murdered’

Lyric’s grandfather, Stan Dean, has now offered a $10,000 reward to anyone with information about the murders

Her stepfather Shane Cannada said she took a shower around 11pm Friday night, and he thinks she left through an unlocked door shortly after.

A missing persons report said Lyric had left all her belongings in her room except her iPad, so he didn’t think she ran away.

Brady Woods, Lyric’s father, assisted in the search after the Sheriff’s Office contacted him.

Authorities managed to track her scent down a trail using a K-9 dog and her pillowcase, close to where four-wheelers were passing.

She was then seen by a neighbor in a car in the same area around 3 a.m. Saturday, with officers believing she had been driven by someone.

The North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating the teens’ official cause of death and identities.

GoFundMe collections for both teens have now raised over $40,000 for their funerals.

Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood said, “While we don’t have that confirmation yet, the tragic but logical conclusion is becoming clearer as there are no other missing persons who match the descriptions of the localized people.”

Clark, pictured, an avid football player at Eastern Alamance High School in Mebane, was described by his mother as an ‘athletic person, a good person with a good heart’

Sources close to Orange County authorities told local media that they are looking for a person interested in the double homicide and hope for a speedy arrest.

Concepion claims she had to identify her son by his clothes and was not allowed to see his body

A Mebane police report was filed Saturday for Clark, who had been living with his father.

In tribute to the star athlete, his mother described him as an “athletic person, a good person with a good heart.”

Hundreds of people attended a balloon flight in memory of Clark, with his brother saying, “We won’t stop until we find justice for whoever killed my brother.”

His family was furious that the police had not issued an Amber Alert when he was first reported missing.

Concepion also claims that she had to identify her son by his clothes and not see his body.

She feels the sheriff’s office should have been more aggressive and sent an Amber Alert when the friends first disappeared.

But Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Amber Alerts are not issued for 18-year-olds.

Sheriff Blackwood said in a statement: “The trial is important and crucial in guiding us to the person or persons responsible for this heinous crime.

“I ask for your patience as we, along with other investigative services, do the necessary work to seek justice for the victims and their families.”

The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office and Mebane Police Department are handling Clark’s investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to speak to researcher Keith Goodwin at 919-245-2918.