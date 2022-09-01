Cops hunt lusty couple accused of performing LEWD SEX ACT at Athletics game in Oakland

<!–

California police have released a photo of a lecherous couple allegedly engaged in a sexual act on top of the bleachers during Sunday’s Athletics-Seattle Mariners game at RingCentral Coliseum.

No arrests have been made yet, but the couple – a man in a black shirt and a woman in pink pants – were caught on surveillance video as they headed toward the stadium over the weekend.

Previous clips appeared to show the woman’s head in the man’s crotch area, although the video’s resolution was not particularly clear as it was taken from across the stadium.

Nevertheless, it caught the attention of fellow spectators, one of whom concluded the supposedly lewd act during the A’s vs. Mariners to include.

The couple, a man in a black shirt and a woman wearing pink pants, are pictured on surveillance footage as they headed toward the stadium over the weekend.

Police are now looking for the couple who may have committed the crime of an indecent act in public and if charged and found guilty could face six months in prison and a $1,000 fine.

“The Oakland Police Department was not made aware of this incident until after the game and we were informed that A staff/cameras did not record video of this during the game,” OPD Information Officer Candace Keas said in a statement.

‘We have launched an investigation. However, the parties have not been identified and no one has been quoted/arrested at this time. The violation is 647(a) PC. Acts lewd in public.’

The viral video surfaced during Oakland’s 5-3 win over Seattle, which showed a person sitting in the bleachers in the upper left, apparently engaged in a sexual act with another person.

The couple were isolated in the stands on a day when the A’s only sold 9,000 tickets.

The humor of the situation has not escaped the attention of the resilient A-fans. A trio recorded themselves on Monday in the same section the pair sat the day before, only instead of engaging in sexual acts, these onlookers held humorous signs

While the pair were definitely out in public, track and field competitions have been more intimate affairs in recent seasons as attendances have dwindled.

Currently, Oakland ranks last in the majors in attendance with fewer than 10,000 spectators per game.

The lack of fans and the club’s struggle to secure a new stadium in the Bay Area have fueled rumors that the Athletics could follow the NFL’s Raiders in their move from Oakland to Las Vegas.

The humor of the situation has not been lost on the resilient A fans during a terrible 45-78 campaign.

A trio recorded themselves on Monday in the same section the couple had been in the day before, only instead of engaging in sexual acts, these onlookers held up signs saying “play balls,” “don’t blow it” and “keep it’. your head in the game.’

There were similar antics across the continent in Toronto during Monday night’s Toronto Blue Jays-Chicago Cubs match.

Patrons were treated to more action than advertised as two fans got caught deep in the stands.

If you examine the vision, you can believe that home runs were scored on and off the field, with the unnamed pair engaging in what appears to be passionate coitus.

The couple had a little too much fun at the Rogers Center stadium in Toronto

Security prepares itself to get involved, but not too much, and break the interaction

A video shared by blog TO quickly spread across social media showing a woman sitting firmly on top of the gentleman.

The pair would be in the Rogers Center 500 level as play continued on the field below.

Law enforcement officers informed TMZ there was no information about the incident, showing that the eager pair escaped with a mild dose of embarrassment and indeed a sense of relief.