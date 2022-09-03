Cops find 100 bullets and sex toys at home of suspect who tried to kill Argentina’s vice president

The owner of the studio rented by the man arrested in the failed assassination attempt on Argentine Vice President Cristina Fernández revealed that the suspect’s home was filthy and littered with sex toys, including vibrators and a leather belt.

Sergio Paroldi, 46, said he was shocked by an image of Brazilian citizen Fernando Andrés Sabag Montiel, 35, after he was arrested outside Fernando’s home on Thursday night.

Federal police officers searched the residence and seized several boxes containing 100 bullets.

‘Yesterday I came home late. I turned on the TV to see what was known about the attack on Cristina and suddenly I saw a picture of my tenant on the news,” he told Argentina’s newspaper. La Nacion on Friday. “It was Fernando!”

Paroldi said he “still can’t believe” that Sabag Montiel is the same person featured in a video pointing his gun at the vice president.

Fernández, who was president from 2007 to 2015 and first lady to her husband Néstor Kirchner from 2003 to 2007, is in the midst of a corruption trial and has returned home from court.

Sabag Montiel held the gun just inches from her face as he pulled the trigger. It jammed as she ducked as a crowd screamed around her, then overpowered Sabag Montiel.

Montiel (pictured) was arrested after allegedly holding the gun to the politician’s face on Thursday night outside her home in Buenos Aires

Fernando Andrés Sabag Montiel, who was arrested Thursday night after attempting to assassinate Argentina’s vice president, rented a studio at the back of a house (center) in the city of San Martín in Buenos Aires. The owner told La Nacion newspaper that Sabag Montiel’s house was dirty and full of sex toys

The gun was held straight to the politician’s face. It appears the suspect pulled the trigger on Argentina’s Vice President Cristina Fernández, but she was not injured

A box of bullets was seized by authorities on Friday while searching the studio Sabag Montiel had rented for eight months.

Accompanied by his best friend Fabricio Pierruchi and two other friends, Paroldi went to his local police station around 3 a.m. to alert the police that Sabag Montiel was living on his property.

‘The most surprising thing, aside from the smell and the dirt, is the amount of fetish products. We had no idea about this facet of him,’ Pierruchi said.

Paroldi had already leased the studio to Sabag Montiel for eight months after a married couple recommended the suspect.

While conversations, if any, were kept to the bare minimum, Paroldi Sabag described Montiel as a polite person who seemed to have no problems and was unknown to people around.

‘He didn’t look crazy at all. He was always very polite,” he said. “He called me ‘Sir’, always with respect. That’s why we are so surprised.

‘I’ve hardly seen him. He always went in and out alone. Just a few weeks ago, she appeared with a redhead. I’ve seen her come in two or three times. And I thought, “It’s good that he has a girlfriend now.”‘

Argentina’s Vice President Cristina Fernández had a gun to her face as she got out of a car. her home has been besieged by protesters and supporters in recent days after she was accused of defrauding the state. Last week she had to order protesters to disperse after her property was ‘besieged’

The suspect has a tattoo of a large black sun on his elbow, a symbol originally used by Nazi Germany and later by neo-Nazis and associated with Nazi occultism

The gun (pictured) fired at Argentine Vice President Cristina Fernández, according to local media

Supporters of Argentine Vice President Cristina Fernández outside her home after her assassination attempt

Paroldi fears that he has put himself in danger and that Nazi groups want revenge for informing the police where Sabag Montiel lived.

A photo of Sabag Montiel shows the neo-Nazi tattoo covering the area around his left elbow. Its symbol, Schwarze Sonne in German, is a type of sun wheel originally used in Nazi Germany and first appeared as a design element in a castle remodeled by SS chief Heinrich Himmler.

It was widely used by neo-Nazis in the late 20th century and often appears on extremist flags and posters.

Montiel is led away by police officers after Thursday night’s attempted attack before being overpowered by security

A friend of Sabag Montiel told the Argentine television station telephone that he was not surprised that he had tried to assassinate Fernández, who was president of Argentina from 2007 to 2015.

The man, who identified himself as Mario, also told the network that he hadn’t seen Sabag Montiel in 10 months when he saw him go to a house to buy a gun.

They met in 2004 after joining an “urban subculture group,” whose members often made fun of him for his physical appearance.

Mario recalled that one day Sabag finally snapped Montiel after being bullied so much that he attacked the group leader and left him on the floor.

“A lot of things come to my mind right now. He was always an outcast and an outcast of the groups, so it was to be expected,” Mario said. ‘I don’t know if at this level, but it was to be expected. When there is more repression, there is more revolution. He had nothing left to lose.’