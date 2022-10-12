Cops Facebook post about ‘pew pew’ guns slammed: Hills Police Area Command police recruitment

The post brags about officers with ‘pew pew’ guns and ‘other cool stuff’

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A NSW police chief has come under fire for trying to convince high school students to join the police with the fact that they have ‘pew pew’ weapons.

The Hills Area Police Chief took to social media on Wednesday, calling for 12th-year students to become officers with the message, “Year 12 we want you…. Go here to fill out the forms join us.” We have pews, drive small cars and do other cool things.’

People took to social media after the post denounced the “tasteless joke” and general disrespect for firearms.

“Jesus, I’m in my forties and the shudder here is overwhelming. As for the disrespect for firearms, seriously? Pews?!’ a user wrote.

A NSW Police Commander has come under fire for trying to convince high school students to join the police force for having ‘pew pew’ weapons

The Hills Area Police Chief took to social media on Wednesday, calling for 12th-year students to become officers with the message, “Year 12 we want you…. Go here to fill out the forms join us.” We have pews, drive small cars and do other cool things.’

People took to social media to cover the joke in the post and the overall disrespect for firearms

Another commented: ‘If you want to be a police officer because ‘wee woo’ and ‘pew pew’, for the good of society, definitely don’t become a police officer. You’re the last person who should be a police officer if that’s what appeals to you.’

“Cool, a police recruiting ad targeting teen school leavers with access to firearms as its main selling point, what could go wrong?” a third person wrote.

The Hills Police Area Command Facebook page often leans on humor in its social media interactions.

On Tuesday, the page read: ‘We’re testing our new bumper stickers…’ – depicting a sticker on a police car that reads ‘horn if you have a warrant’.

The Hills Police Area Command Facebook page often leans on humor in its social media interactions

One post says ‘know the difference’ between a taxi and an ambulance

Another post says ‘know the difference’ between a taxi and an ambulance.

‘To help our really good friends, the Ambos help us all, please remember Save Triple Zero (000) for saving lives. This will help emergency services to help those most in need,” the message reads.

It then went on to list times when you should call a cab and times to call an ambulance instead, taking a jab at some of the ridiculous calls that ambulance workers receive.

The campaign to get more people to join the police force comes as police officers in both the state and the country have a serious shortage.

In May, the chairman of the NSW Police Union, Kevin Morton, said the shortage of officers is because it is too expensive to become a police officer.

NSW is the only state where aspiring police officers have to spend thousands of dollars and months of their lives to join the police force.

Prospective officers emit about $17,000 during their recruiting and training.