Cops desperate to find man accused of brutal attack on a dad that saw him rushed to hospital

A composite image of a man (photo) who wants to speak to the police after the attack

Detectives have released an image of a man they want to speak to after a brutal attack on a father who was shot and stabbed in his own home with his children nearby.

At about 2:20 a.m. on July 8 last year, a group of four intruders broke into the home on Ribblesdale Avenue in Wyndham Vale, Victoria, while a fifth person is said to have waited in a getaway car.

The group entered the property through the back door and attacked the 45-year-old man, who suffered serious upper body injuries, including a gunshot and multiple stab wounds.

Three adults and five children were in the house when the attack took place, but the 45-year-old was the only person targeted.

He was rushed to hospital for life-saving surgery.

On July 17, investigators found a stolen 2015 black Toyota Kluger that had been abandoned in MacPherson St, Footscray.

That car was stolen in an unlinked break-in in Aintree on June 30, but police believe it was used in the Wyndham Vale attack.

A black Toyota Kluger (pictured) was stolen in the days before the attack and is believed to have been used by those involved in the Wyndham Vale attack

Armed Crime Squad detectives have charged two men with attempted murder, a 19-year-old Rockbank man who was charged on December 3, 2021, and a 20-year-old St Albans man who was charged on March 9, 2022.

They are still in custody while the investigation continues.

On Thursday, detectives released a digitally composite image of a man they want to speak to about the incident.

They also released CCTV of the black Toyota Kluger, seeking information about its movements when it was stolen on June 30, 2021, and specifically on the night of the attack on July 8, 2021.

CCTV shows the black Toyota in Suburban Melbourne (pictured)

Detectives want to speak to anyone who may be involved with the car (photo)

Footage of that vehicle on Haines Drive also shows two people getting into the car.

Detectives would like to identify anyone who may be related to that vehicle.

“This was a violent incident involving a number of weapons and the use of a firearm. The victim is very fortunate to have survived his injuries and it is fortunate that no one else in the house was injured,” Detective Inspector Mark Hatt said.

“Although two people have been charged, the investigation is still ongoing and we believe there are those who can provide more information about who else was involved.

In particular, police want to speak to anyone who can identify the man in the image or have information about the movement of the black Toyota Kluger.

“We believe the incident was targeted and we hope there is someone with information that can help us continue this investigation.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential crime report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au