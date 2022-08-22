Cops believe body of teen Kiely Rodni, 16, was found in silver SUV pulled from reservoir

Police searching for Kiely Rodni called in an amateur diving team to help them search for the missing teen – with the group finding her body and car in just 35 minutes.

Adventures With Purpose (AWP) found the missing teens car in Prosser Lake, California, along with the 16-year-olds body on August 21.

Authorities today confirmed that it was ‘most likely’ the body of the teenager, but it has yet to be formally identified.

The team from AWP took two sonar boats onto the water at 10.40am on August 21, and identified Kiely’s 2013 silver Honda under the water at 11.15am.

They confirmed on Monday that the car had been found 55ft from the shore, submerged in 14ft of water in the same area that cops had previously scoured.

Dive teams from Placer County, Nevada County and Alameda County were all involved in the search for the teen who vanished after a party at Prosser Family Campground on August 6.

Her cell phone last pinged around 12:30am near the campground’s reservoir after she texted her mother to say she was heading back to Truckee, just 12 miles from the party.

Authorities, including the FBI, say that they scanned through nearly 2,000 tips in the two-week hunt for Rodni, and spent almost 20,000 hours looking for her.

But there were key differences between the amatuer divers and the official police search:

Adventures with Purpose have helped close 23 cold cases by using state-of-the art Garmin sonar technology, and use an inflatable boats which all have down imaging, side scan and a live scan to search deep within the water

In comparison, authorities searching the same stretch of water days before claim that they were unable to see anything because of the nature of the lake bed, saying it was like ‘going through mud’. The water level has since receded

Police divers started searching for the missing teen three days after she vanished from a graduation party – and spent tow days coming the body of water her car was found in

But, they used a ‘phased’ search because they did not want to disturb the muddy lake bed and divers were a ‘last resort’

In comparison, the amateur dive team found Rodni’s SUV withink 35 minutes on the water

Rodni was last seen on August 6, leaving a party she had attended with other high school graduates near Lake Tahoe, and heading home to Truckee just 12 miles away

This map shows the area (in green) cops canvassed as they searched for Kiely Rodni’s SUV. The yellow area shows the shore line. The area is about 2,000-feet from the campground where she was attending a party. Rodni’s car was found on Sundy, to the right of the original search area

Placer County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Sam Brown confirmed that authorities had brought in Adventures With Purpose to help on the investigation because of their ‘expertise’. They added that while the department has expensive kit, substantial training may not have been carried out

In a statement on Monday, Kiely’s family said that they were grateful for the love and support shown to them.

‘We have weathered an unfathomable force, and it is purely thanks to the army of warrors, matriarchs, healers, and helpers holding us up that we continue to stand today,’ they said.

‘Mr Rogers famously told a story of “looking for helpers” whenever he saw scary things in the news. We have not not had to look for the helpers, as you have all come to our rescue in full force. We are forever indebted to you.

‘While we accept this sadness cast under death’s shadow, the rising sun shines light upon us, reminding us not to mourn our loss but to celebrate Kiely’s spirit and the gift taht we all received in knowing her. Kiely will surely remain with us even though we will not get her back.

‘There are certain occasions when words fail … Kindly excuse us as we retreat and dance privately to life’s song while we celebrate our daughter’s spirit and heal our hearts.’

The teenager sent her mother Lindsey, 42, a text message saying she planned to leave in 45 minutes at approximately 11.30pm.

She had been due to meet friends at a local Starbucks at 9am ahead of a camping trip but failed to show up – prompting her mother to sound the alarm.

Placer County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Sam Brown said at a press conference that the cops linked up with AWP after ‘realizing an interest’ and ‘reading online’.

He said: ‘We did link up Sgt Mike Powers with them, there was lots of communication as they were travelling to the area.

‘Detailed information was shared, that wasn’t out to the public yet, and hopefully that was of assistance to them to locate the area to go to.’

When asked why officers investigating the disappearance didn’t find the car when they first searched, he said: ‘The lake was extensively search with sonar, with a remotely operated vehicle, with divers and swimmers.

‘Part of what we have to do is go back and debrief. Tracking underwater is an extremely difficult thing to do.

‘A lot of this equipment is high-end, very expensive and you really need to have a lot of practice and expertise. AWP are able to hone them and we appreciate them being able to come out and assist.’

Doug Bishop and Nick Rinn announced that they had confirmed the silver vehicle they discovered was the missing teenagers. They added that official authorities would be conducting identification of the remains in the car in the coming weeks during a press conference on Monday

Nick Rinn, pictured, identified the car just 35 minutes after he and Bishop moved their sonar boats onto the water. The team uses state of the art Garmin sonar equipment to search for vehicles in bodies of water, specifically targeting cold cases

Divers confirmed that they found Rodni’s car, a silver 2013 Honda CRV, in Prosser Lake. They identified the car by the license plate number – 8YUR127

Initially Kiely’s disappearance was being treated as a possible abduction, something which Placer County Sheriff’s department denied in a press conference.

Officers say that by not ruling out abduction as a possible reason for her vanishing, may have helped get more assistance from various agencies.

Capt. Brown added: ‘I think there was a lot of miscommunication, I don’t think it was ever labelled as abduction, but you can’t ever take that off the table.

‘You couldn’t remove it off the table, we hadn’t found her. There was some struggle with some services, we wanted to obtain things and couldn’t.

‘We couldn’t say that it wasn’t, and it was clarified very early on but we wouldn’t have received all the resources we did if that wasn’t the case.’

Adventures With Purpose announced on August 15th that they would be dropping all of their other cases to help in the hunt for the missing teenager.

In a statement Doug Bishop and Nick Rinn, the two divers on the six-man team, confirmed that they had found the vehicle and confirmed there were remains inside.

They said: ‘Official identification of the remains will be announced once the investigations are complete.

‘There is a limited scope of detail on what we can answer. We began our search on Prosser Lake Reservoir on August 21 at 10.40am.

‘We took two sonar boats into the water, and at 11.15am Nick detected an object under the water using state-of-the-art Garmin tech.

‘I was then able to confirm it was a vehicle in 14ft of water, 55ft offshore. After marking the vehicle out, Nick suited up and conducted the formal assessment of the vehicle.

‘Once we confirmed it was indeed Kiely’s vehicle we immediately notified family and law enforcement, and dad and grandpa were on the scene within minutes.’

Doug added that it had been ‘incredible’ to work with the Placer County Sheriff’s dive team.

Doug and Nick say that their experience is ‘rare’ and that is why authorities ask them to get involved in the searches. They have solved 23 cold cases together and assist families looking for loves ones free of charge

An updated graphic from the police showed they had spent 19,000 hours searching for the missing teenager, with a number of agencies getting involved in the case

He said that Adventures With Purposes experience is ‘rare’ and they consider it an ‘honor’ to help agencies and families across the nation.

Police previously set up a forensic tent at the bottom of a boat ramp that is accessed from the Prosser Family Camp Ground.

A small submarine with a camera attached was also seen being pulled from the water during their previous searches.

Nick, 48, added: ‘I went down and did my inspection. I saw the vehicle upside down, verified the license plate and that there were remains in the vehicle.

‘Then I came out, we called the family and authorities and let them take it from there. Now the water has receded and we’re seeing the vehicle went farther into the water than maybe [police] thought.

‘When a vehicle goes in the water, it has air trapped in it for a while so it will float for a little ways before it fills with water and sinks.’

But how did the team, who say their specialist experience is self-taught, track down the missing teens car in less than an hour after cops scoured the same stretch for days?

What state-of-the-art equipment allowed the YouTube amateur divers to track down the car?

Using their state-of-the-art Garmin sonar technology, the team gets into inflatable boats which all have down imaging, side scan and a live scope to search deep within the water on board.

The tech, which costs between $1,499 and $2,499 just for one part of the sonar equipment, can help to penetrate deep into the water to locate large objects.

Adventures With Purpose have so far helped to close 23 cold cases by using the equipment, and previously said that they ‘self-taught’ themselves how to read sonar in detail.

They said: ‘We started running into human remains in the vehicles and in finding these cars.

‘We self-taught ourselves how to read sonar and we realize, after solving many of these cases, we can read sonar better than some of these law enforcement agencies.’

Their equipment allows them to see through all of the layers of the water, using down and side imaging as well as sonar.

But the authorities searching the same stretch of water days before claim that they were unable to see anything because of the nature of the lakebed – with cops previously saying it was like ‘going through mud’.

Police dive teams joined the search for Kiely on August 9th and exclusive DailyMail.com photos show boats searching the Prosser Creek Reservoir, which is a 760-acre stretch of water

Nick and Doug took to the water on August 21, twelve days after a marine team from the Sheriffs department searched the area and found nothing. The diving pair tracked down and identified the teenagers car in less than half an hour after getting in the boat

She was last seen on local surveillance footage wearing a black bodysuit and green Dickies pants on August 5. Police launched an investigation after the teen failed to come home and they could not locate her car

Placer County Sherriff’s Office worked with the team to help locate the car, with Doug saying it was an ‘incredible’ experience to work with them.

The dive team was supported by Nevada County’s Marine Unit and Alameda County Sherriff’s Office dive team volunteers.

In total all three units had at least 15 divers who are supported by other volunteers and boast of their sonar and Navy standard tech.

Placer County has a custom build Moose M2 boat which has sonar, diving gear, towing gear and a color digital radar.

Nevada County has a downward looking sonar that is mounted to is largest jet boat, which they said ‘assists the dive team in locating objects submerged in deeper water.’

All three have access to scuba gear, underwater lighting, night goggles and a fleet of different boats.

How much time did authorities spend searching Prosser Lake Reservoir for Kiely?

Police divers started searching for the missing teen three days after she vanished from a graduation party, with sources saying they feared she had accidentally driver her car into the reservoir.

Swimmers were initially sent into the Prosser Lake Reservoir, as authorities were concerned about disturbing the lake bed which could make their search more difficult.

They searched various locations on foot, by air and in water in the two week long hunt for the teenager, but spent two days combing the body of water her car was found in during the first week.

Placer County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Sam Brown previously confirmed that the teams searching the water used a phased approach.

They initially sent out swimmers along the surface using masks to search he reservoir because of the lakebed’s composition, claiming it caused it to become too murky.

The dive team was supported by Nevada County’s Marine Unit and Alameda County Sherriff’s Office dive team volunteers. The car was marked with a red balloon, pictured above, close to the shoreline of the reservoir with law enforcement and the divers taking over the scene over the weekend

Friends said Kiely had appeared very drunk at the party and didn’t think that she would have driven in her state. The teen texted her mother to say that she was returning home but that was the last contact they had with her

A dive team from the Nevada County Sheriff’s Department was on site early Tuesday morning and was seen setting up in a spot next to the reservoir, southwest of the camping area and accessible by a dirt trail

Dirt bikes, along with Land Rovers, helicopters and boats are all being used in the search of the 16-year-old

He said: ‘Once you start maneuvering the ground it’s like going through mud. There [are] so many levels to this.

‘We had boats, we had side zones, which allow you to see things, certain types of fish finders, which can go lower down into the water.

‘But at that point we still hadn’t touched the ground or anything like that, once you touch the ground you could potentially have all that earth come back up over any kind of evidentiary item.

‘So divers were the last case scenario in the attempt because for the most part, you could go in over and over and over again, but potentially you get one shot at it.’

Adventures With Purpose became involved in the search and rescue mission from August 15, but only started searching areas on August 20th.

They scoured nearby Lake Donner and other shallower ponds on Saturday, August 20th.

They then went on to Boca Reservoir, putting two boats in the water, where they searched for several more hours, before searching Prosser Lake Reservoir on August 21.

In total the group is understood to have looked for the missing teenager for less than 24 hours, and discovered her car in the previously searched water in just 35 minutes.

Did authorities have enough experience with specialist sonar technology to find the missing teen?

Adventures With Purpose set up their group just over three years ago, after they accidentally found a submerged vehicle and were contacted by a family to try to find a missing loved one.

Since then the team of ten people say that they have been expanding, and teaching themselves how to track down vehicles and other objects in deep water using sonar.

Previously they’ve said that since starting out in 2019, they have realized that authorities don’t necessarily know how to use the equipment efficiently.

Law enforcement insisted that they had searched the area’s close to the lake thoroughly before expanding the search.

Placer County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Sam Brown said: ‘Their expertise in diving and the equipment they brought to the table assisted us and we appreciate that.’

He added that the team would have to ‘debrief’ together to get a better understanding of the equipment and skill set the AWP has compared to police divers.

Placer County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Sam Brown, pictured at a press conference on August 22, said that they had asked for the help of AWP because of their ‘expertise’ in diving. HE added that his team would debrief with the amateur divers to get a better understanding of how to use their equipment and if any additional training was needed

Rodni (pictured) disappeared on August 6 from the Prosser Family Campground where she was attending a party

Capt Brown added: ‘The lake was extensively search with sonar, with a remotely operated vehicle, with divers and swimmers.

‘Part of what we have to do is go back and debrief. Tracking underwater is exceptionally difficult.

‘You need to have a lot of practice and expertise with that, and AWP are able to hone them and we appreciate them being able to come out and assist.’

Josh Cantu, who is part of the volunteer team, claimed that authorities told them that they had undergone a ‘rigorous search’.

He added that they handed them a grid map and made them ‘confident’ they didn’t need to search the area, but the group decided to anyway and made the grim discovery.

However it was denied by Placer County Sherriff’s office that they told the team not to search the area, adding that they gave them ‘detailed’ information.

In comparison to Adventures With Purpose’s less than three year experience, parts of the county’s marine unit and dive team boast that they were set up in the 1950’s, according to Alameda County.

The cops also brag of their state-of the -art sonar technology, though they do not have the area scanning equipment that the volunteer group boats.