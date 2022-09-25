Cops arrest man, 20, at Heathrow Airport on suspicion of attempted murder

<!–

A 20-year-old man has been arrested at Heathrow Airport on suspicion of attempted murder after four men were hit by a car in Hounslow, west London, the Metropolitan Police said on Sunday.

It was previously reported that two men in their early 20s are fighting for their lives and two others have suffered life-changing injuries after being hit by a motorist in West London.

Met Police responded on Taunton Avenue, Hounslow, around 2:43 a.m. on Sunday after receiving reports that a car collided with four pedestrians.

According to officers, the driver of the car did not stop at the scene.

The four men, all in their early twenties, were taken to hospital, where two remain in life-threatening condition.

The other two suffered injuries that have been assessed as life-altering.

The vehicle involved in the accident, a Nissan Qashqai, was found by police in Hounslow a short time later. Police say an urgent investigation is underway into the driver.

Police barriers remain in and around Kingsley Road, Hounslow.

Scotland Yard said the incident is not being treated as terrorism-related.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote 921/25Sep22 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.