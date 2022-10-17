Coppins Crossing crash: Three Bangladeshi tourists dead after horror smash on Canberra's outskirts

<!–

A road trip to Canberra has ended in tragedy after three Bangladeshi tourists from the same family were killed in a head-on crash as another relative fights for life in hospital.

Emergency crews had to cut the red Toyota hatchback to pieces to save the family after it collided with a white Toyota van on a notorious black spot on Canberra’s western outskirts on Sunday.

Police confirmed the three victims who died at the scene on Coppins Crossing Road were Bangladeshi nationals who were all visiting Australia on tourist visas.

Shahid and Sri Khan, aged 61 and 54, died at the scene along with a younger relative Roni, 21.

The driver, Rashed, who is in his 20s, was taken to Canberra Hospital, where he remains in intensive care in a critical condition.

Shahid (left) and Sri Khan (second left) were killed in a horror crash near Canberra on Sunday. Another family member Rashed (far right) is fighting for his life

The red Toyota hatchback is pictured completely flat after a crash in Canberra on Sunday

The family was on holiday in the country’s capital at the time.

‘Some deaths are unacceptable. Suddenly, everything comes to a halt with some unprepared news. My brother-in-law along with cousin Roni are dead, and older brother Dr. Rashed is in intensive care and praying for him that Allah protects him,’ a relative wrote on Facebook.

‘May Allah bless all in heaven.’

Another relative Abdullah Sarkar said his uncle Shahid was a regular customer at his shop and told The Daily Telegraph the news has come as ‘a huge shock’ to the whole family.

The driver of the Toyota van was also taken to hospital in a serious condition.

The fatalities take the ACT’s toll in 2022 to 17.

The crash happened within 25km of where two teenage girls were killed on the Monaro Highway in Hume a week ago.

A 16-year-old boy was later charged with two counts of culpable driving causing death.

Roni (left) also died in the accident along with relatives Shahid Khan (in white) and Sri Khan (in pink) Driver Rashed (second right) is in a critical condition

Police and emergency services were confronted with harrowing scenes when they arrived at the scene of the accident on Sunday

The latest fatal accident has prompted a plea from the police to motorists to slow down and take care on the roads.

“It’s an ongoing investigation, we don’t want to speculate at this stage, but lower speeds mean people are safer on the roads,” Detective Constable Mick Calatzis said.

‘It’s just common sense, slow down. Getting there a minute or two later won’t hurt anyone. You must come home to your families alive.’

Jim Walsh from ACT Fire and Rescue said all staff who worked at the scene of the accident will be supported to ensure their wellbeing is looked after.

Coppins Crossing Road is a ‘known accident spot’ and is ‘full of potholes’, according to locals who have expressed concerns about the road for at least a decade.

Sunday’s horrific crash takes ACT 2022 road toll to 17 Pictured are police at the scene

“The point where the collision occurred, the signage is ambiguous, it’s basically a construction lane that’s almost used as an arterial road,” said Bill Gremmel of the Weston Creek Community Council. ABC.

‘It’s the main link road between Woden, Weston Creek, Molonglo, to the western parts of the Belconnen, it has quite a lot of traffic.

‘It goes from a fairly wide two-lane road [John Gorton Drive] down to a narrow single track each way (Coppins Crossing Road) very quickly and it’s downhill.’

The police investigation into the accident continues, including a report to the coroner.

Anyone with information or who has dashcam footage can contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.