Copenhagen v Manchester City: Bet £10 and get £50 in free bets with bet365

Manchester City travel to Denmark tomorrow to take on Danish champions Copenhagen in the early kick to start matchday four of this season’s Champions League.

New bet365 customers can get £50 in free bets by supporting our tip by wagering £10 or more.

Parken Stadium will host Copenhagen – Manchester City in the Champions League tomorrow evening.

bet365 – Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bets *

Terms and Conditions: *Open Account Offer. Bet £10 and get £50 in free bets for new customers at bet365. Minimum Deposit Requirement. Free Bets are paid out as Bet Credits and are available for use in the settlement of qualifying bets. Minimum odds, wagering and payment method exclusions apply. Returns do not include stakes with betting credits. Time limits and terms and conditions apply 18+ Begambleaware.org

We support: Manchester City win 3-1 on 12/1 On bet365*.

New Bet365 customers can wager £10 to qualify for the £50 in free bets by using our tip – and if successful, you’ll win £130.

Manchester City confidently travel to Denmark after taking their sixth straight win on Saturday with a 4-0 win over Southampton.

The two teams met last week, with City rising up to a 5-0 win over their Danish counterparts.

Pep Guardiola’s team top Group G with three wins out of three and know that a win in the Danish capital tomorrow will secure qualification for the knockout round of the Champions League with two games left.

Copenhagen has taken just one point in their three games so far, in a 0-0 draw against Sevilla.

A win for Borussia Dortmund against the Spanish side tomorrow would mean that if Copenhagen don’t beat Man City, they won’t qualify for the last 16, but they can still secure third place and a transfer to the knockout rounds of the Europa League .

The Lions have also had a disappointing start to the domestic season, currently sitting seventh in their title defense after 12 games.

Jacob Neestrup’s side have won just one of their last seven games in all competitions, after their 1-1 draw with league-leader Nordsjaelland on Saturday-evening.

Last week’s win for Manchester City marked the first time the two sides had met since a UEFA Cup tie in 2009 when a Craig Bellamy brace won the first leg 2-1 for the home side after a 2-2 draw in Denmark .

bet365 – Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bets *

Claiming Bet365 Offer Bet365 offer Deposit: Open an account, make a qualifying deposit between £5* and £10* and claim the offer to receive five times that value in free bets.

Release Your Free Bets: Place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit and have those bets settled.

Use Your Free Bets: Your Free Bets will be available shortly after your qualifying bets are settled. You can then place your free bets, simply select ‘Use Bet Credits’ in the bet slip. bet365 – Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bets *

edge Premier League layoff race: Jurgen Klopp chance dwindled after Arsenal loss

watch Horses to watch and follow for the 2022-23 show jumping season as Cheltenham Festival looms

IT’S BACK Super 6 is back: correctly predict six scores for a chance to win £1million for free

BET BONUS Free bets and offers from Bet365, Betfred, SkyBet and more

Grand prize Arsenal v Liverpool: Jesus card, Nunez scores Arsenal to win 40/1 on Sky Bet

HIGHLIGHT Newmarket Race Offer: Bet £10 on Horse Racing Get £50 Free Bets with bet365







Commercial Content Notice: Taking any of the bookmaker offers in this article may result in a payment to talkSPORT. 18+. General terms and conditions apply. Begambleaware.org

Remember to gamble responsibly

A responsible gambler is someone who:

Sets time and money limits before playing

Only gambles with money they can afford to lose

Never chase their losses

Don’t gamble when they are upset, angry or depressed

Gam care – www.gamcare.org.uk

Gamble Consciously – www.begambleaware.org

For assistance with a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit: www.gamstop.co.uk are banned from all UK regulated gambling websites.

edge Premier League layoff race: Jurgen Klopp chance dwindled after Arsenal loss

watch Horses to watch and follow for the 2022-23 show jumping season as Cheltenham Festival looms

IT’S BACK Super 6 is back: correctly predict six scores for a chance to win £1million for free

BET BONUS Free bets and offers from Bet365, Betfred, SkyBet and more

Grand prize Arsenal v Liverpool: Jesus card, Nunez scores Arsenal to win 40/1 on Sky Bet

HIGHLIGHT Newmarket Race Offer: Bet £10 on Horse Racing Get £50 Free Bets with bet365







edge Premier League layoff race: Jurgen Klopp chance dwindled after Arsenal loss

watch Horses to watch and follow for the 2022-23 show jumping season as Cheltenham Festival looms

IT’S BACK Super 6 is back: correctly predict six scores for a chance to win £1million for free

BET BONUS Free bets and offers from Bet365, Betfred, SkyBet and more

Grand prize Arsenal v Liverpool: Jesus card, Nunez scores Arsenal to win 40/1 on Sky Bet

HIGHLIGHT Newmarket Race Offer: Bet £10 on Horse Racing Get £50 Free Bets with bet365





