Copenhagen v City LIVE: Haaland looks to equal icons as Citizens eye next stage

Manchester City know that a win over FC Copenhagen in Denmark this week will seal their place in the Champions League last 16.

The Citizens have won every group game so far and have done almost enough.

Erling Haaland has five Champions League goals for City

Seville or Copenhagen are unlikely to have a chance of catching the defending Premier League champions, but a win on Tuesday would cast some doubt.

Erling Haaland has scored in every group match and can match the number of goals scored by David Trezeguet, Roy Makaay and Patrick Kluivert (29) in UEFA’s premier league in just his 23rd appearance.

Haaland scored two against the Danish side last week, so you wouldn’t be surprised if he fell again.

City have won six games in a row in all competitions, and it’s hard to see how they won’t make seven and secure their place in the next round.

Copenhagen v Man City: Date and talkSPORT coverage

This Champions League clash takes place on tuesday 11 october.

Kick-off at Parken Stadium is scheduled for 5:45 PM UK time.

talkSPORT 2 will provide live commentary on the match with Alex Crook and former Irish international Matt Holland.

talkSPORT.com will also have a live blog of the action.

To tune in to talkSPORT or talkSPORT 2 via the website, click HERE for the livestream.

Getty Man City are again close to the last 16

Copenhagen v Man City: Team News

The Citizens are without Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips.

John Stones is also in doubt as he continues to struggle with a hamstring problem he picked up during his international service.

Guardiola could be tempted to turn his side meaning we could see Ilkay Gundogan and Julian Alvarez get into the XI.

The hosts are set to be without Akinkunmi Amoo and Zeca.

Mamoudou Karamoko faces a late fitness check, but the Danish side has no other worries.

Copenhagen v Man City: What has been said?

Man City boss Pep Guardiola: “I want to finish first in the group and we have to win there.

“We have to finish qualifying and get the first goal of this part of the season and when we come back from the World Cup we want to be in the last 16.”

Getty Walker is ready for a long spell

Copenhagen v Man City: Match Facts

FC København hosted Manchester City in the UEFA Cup in 2008–09, in a last 32 first leg. The game ended 2-2 with Nedum Onuoha and Stephen Ireland scoring for the visitors.

Manchester City defeated FC København 5-0 last time – their best combined record against an opponent in a single UEFA Champions League campaign is 9-0 vs Shakhtar Donetsk in 2018/19 (3-0 A, 6-0 H).

Manchester City’s last visit to Denmark saw them lose 2-0 to Aalborg BK in a UEFA Cup Last 16 second leg match in 2008-09. After winning the first leg 2-0 at Manchester City, the game went to penalties with Manchester City progressing after winning the shootout.

English teams have been winless in their last two visits to Danish opponents in the UEFA Champions League, with Liverpool drawing 1-1 with FC Midtjylland in December 2020 and Leicester City drawing 0-0 with FC København in November 2016. The only case of a De England squad lost to a Danish side in this competition and saw FC København beat Manchester United in the group stage in 2006-07.

FC København lost only one of their 13 home matches in the UEFA Champions League (W6 D6) group stage, with that only defeat coming in December 2013 against Real Madrid; the team that would win the tournament in that same season (2013-14).

Since the start of last season, Manchester City have lost two of their four away matches in the UEFA Champions League group stage (0-2 v Paris Saint-Germain and 1-2 v RB Leipzig) – this is after going unbeaten in the group stage away from home between the 2018-19 and 2020-21 seasons (P9 W6 D3).

Each of FC København’s last three home games in the UEFA Champions League has ended goalless, the joint longest run of consecutive nils in the competition, along with FC Porto between April and November 2004.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has a record of 15 wins and one draw from 16 games against managers under 40 in the UEFA Champions League, with his teams scoring 54 goals and conceding just 10.

Erling Haaland of Manchester City has scored 28 goals in 22 matches in the UEFA Champions League. On his next goal in the competition, he will equal the goals of David Trezeguet (58 apps), Roy Makaay (61 apps) and Patrick Kluivert (71 apps).