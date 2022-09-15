Copenhagen show their class by providing FREE beer to Sevilla fans during Champions League stalemate

FC Copenhagen won the hearts of many football fans on Wednesday when they kindly handed out free beers to the Sevilla fans who made the trip to Denmark for their side’s Champions League outing.

In a stylish gesture of thanking the Spanish fans for making the 3,000-mile round trip in the midweek, the Danish club gave the small group of Sevilla fans each a drink to watch the game with.

Shortly after the Champions League game in Group G started, Copenhagen took to Twitter to post the moment the beer was delivered to the fans by the stewards, leaving the traveling support behind to salute Copenhagen.

FC Copenhagen gave free beer to the traveling Sevilla fans on Wednesday during their Champions League meeting at the Parken Stadium

Sevilla fans applauded the stylish gesture as beer was delivered to match-goers in their seats

The video shows a large group of Sevilla fans happily accepting the friendly offer before giving their hosts a thumbs up.

And while the gesture will likely be long remembered by the traveling support, the action on the pitch certainly won’t.

Copenhagen and Sevilla both played an uneventful goalless draw at the Parken Stadium, where both teams were left scoreless in European competition.

Both teams are in the bottom half of Group G with a point each. Manchester City lead the group with six points after a 2-1 win over Borussia Dortmund, who have three points.

The stewards of the Parken Stadium brought the pints of beer to the fans before the European draw started

Sevilla had the most attempts on target against Copenhagen, but failed to capitalize on their chances.

“We’ve had a lot of opportunities, especially in the first half, and in the Champions League, in football in general, it’s difficult if you don’t have that finishing touch,” said Sevilla coach Julen Lopetegui.

“On the positive side, we have our first clean sheet of the season. It’s a tough stadium with a powerful atmosphere.’

Sevilla lost 4-0 to City at home, while Copenhagen fell 3-0 to Dortmund in the group openers.

The fans are singing and cheering after getting free pints of beer during their Champions League match

While fans will remember the gesture, they will likely want to forget the action on the pitch after Wednesday’s Champions League Group G game ended in a dull goalless draw.

“The team has done a good job and now we have a double-header against Dortmund,” said Lopetegui.

“There are 12 points to play for. The Dortmund matches then the return (match against) Copenhagen and the other match against City. It is clear that the double-header against Dortmund is going to be very important.”

Copenhagen, who are making its first group stage appearance since the 2016-17 season, are tough to score against at home. It has not conceded in its last four home matches in the group stage of the competition.