Cop who catfished girl before murdering her family was detained in 2016 for psychiatric evaluation

The Virginia State Trooper who catfished and kidnapped a 15-year-old California girl and then killed her mother and grandparents was held for psychiatric evaluation in 2016 after threatening to kill his father and himself.

A new police report obtained by the Los Angles times showed that Austin Lee Edwards, 28, got into a violent altercation while apparently having a breakdown over issues he was having with his girlfriend at the time.

The disturbing report details how police were called to the family’s home by Edwards’ father, Christopher Edwards, where they found him struggling to restrain his son on the kitchen floor.

Edwards was detained and told officers he planned to harm himself and his father once his handcuffs were removed, prompting authorities to take him to a psychiatric hospital.

Despite the incident, Edwards was still accepted into the Virginia State Police earlier this year and also served at the Washington County, Virginia, sheriff’s office this fall.

Edwards committed suicide when police chased him last month after driving across the country and committing his massacre. He had posed as a 17-year-old boy online while communicating with the teenage victim, who survived the ordeal physically unharmed.

The police report revealed that on the night of Super Bowl Sunday in 2016, Christopher Edwards and his son watched the game and each drank a few beers before going to bed.

Later that night, Christopher Edwards heard his son – then 21 years old – making a noise in the bathroom. When he called him and got no answer, the father forced his way into the bathroom and found Edwards inside with a cut on his hand.

The report said Christopher Edwards called an ambulance and his son went to his bedroom where he sat on his bed and repeatedly opened and closed a pocketknife. After learning an ambulance was on its way, Edwards tried to leave the apartment and his father was forced to restrain him in the kitchen.

Paramedics arrived to find the father and son struggling on the kitchen floor.

According to the report, paramedics were alarmed by Edwards’ “resistance to medical attention and attempts to escape his father’s control,” and called police.

Police arrived around 3:30am to find that the father-son fight continued amid a “large presence of blood” in the apartment.

When officers told Edwards to show his hands, “he started screaming and threatening everyone.” An officer then pulled out his taser, but the father begged him not to tase his son. Finally, the police were able to handcuff Edwards.

Edwards was transported to Johnston Memorial Hospital and said he intended to kill himself and his father as soon as he was freed from handcuffs.

His father had bite marks on his arms. Asked why his son had had the episode, he said he didn’t know, but suggested it might have something to do with issues he was having with his girlfriend.

Edwards was then transported to another hospital where he was psychologically evaluated for his threats.

Doctors there found a “substantial chance that, as a result of a mental illness, [Edwards] will cause harm to himself or others in the near future because of a “lack of capacity to protect themselves from harm,” according to the hospital’s report obtained by the LA Times.

As a result, he was transported to Ridgeview Pavilion where he was held for observation and treatment. It is unclear how long he stayed.

According to the Virginia State Police, Edwards did not disclose the incident when he joined the police force. The spokesperson told the LA Times that they were reviewing the process that led to Edwards’ hiring.

On Nov. 25, police said they were called to Price Court’s 11200 block just before 11am to check the welfare of a young girl who appeared distressed when she got into a red Kia Soul with an unidentified man – it later emerged to be Edwards.

While officers were on the scene, police received calls about a fire a few houses away.

Riverside Fire Department discovered three adults lying in the front entrance and took them outside, where rescuers “determined they were victims of an apparent homicide,” police said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation, but appeared to have been set “intentionally,” police said, and authorities soon discovered that the girl described in the initial welfare check had been living in the home with her mother and grandparents.

At the time, law enforcement officials in the city — about 50 miles southeast of downtown Los Angeles — circulated a description of Edwards’ vehicle to other nearby agencies.

Within hours, police were able to track down Edwards’ Kia as he drove the teen into Kelso, an unincorporated area of ​​San Bernardino County.

When the police finally caught up to him, Edwards shot at them before being fatally shot himself by at least one deputy.

A subsequent investigation revealed that Edwards had driven from his home in North Chesterfield, Virginia to Riverside, where he parked his vehicle in a neighbor’s driveway and walked to the girl’s home.

While there, authorities say, he killed the girl’s mother, grandmother and grandfather and set their house on fire before walking the girl back to his vehicle and leaving the scene.