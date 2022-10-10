Cop calls for 'confronting' talks about driving after death of teenage girls – as boy faces court

<!–

A senior police officer said Australians need to have a ‘confrontational conversation’ about driving safety after the ‘horrific and graphic’ deaths of teenage girls aged 14 and 15.

The two girls died after the vehicle they were ‘joyriding’ in veered off the road, careened through a row of fences and hit a tree on the Monaro Highway, in the ACT, on Saturday night.

The 16-year-old boy, who is accused of sitting behind the wheel, was taken into custody on Monday morning.

Among the touching details at the crash site were flowers and a box of Ferrero Rocher chocolates left to remember the girls who died.

Detective Acting Inspector Travis Mills, officer in charge of roads policing, said the 16-year-old did not apply for bail when he faced the ACT Children’s Court on Monday, where he was remanded in custody.

The boy has been charged with a number of offences, including two cases of culpable driving resulting in death.

He is next due in court later this month.

The police were prepared to oppose bail if the boy applied for it.

The teenager is said to have been driving a Toyota sedan when it crashed into a tree off the Monaro Highway at Hume on Sunday morning.

The two teenage girls were found dead at the scene.

Acting Insp Mills described the crime scene as ‘horrific and graphic’.

“Please talk to your families about what you are expected to do on our roads as a road user,” he said.

‘It can be a confrontational conversation … but it can actually see you return home.

Two teenage girls have died in a horrific car crash in heavy rain after the vehicle they were traveling in (pictured) veered off the road, careened into a row of hedges and hit a tree

‘This was a tragic loss of life which need not have happened.’

It is alleged that the driver and another passenger known to the girls fled the accident, leaving the dead passengers behind.

The police later found the two teenagers who had allegedly run away.

Two teenage boys who allegedly fled the scene were later tracked down by police officers

A police spokesman said they had received medical attention and were helping major collision investigators with their inquiries.

The deaths bring the ACT road toll this year to 14.

Anyone who saw the crash or has dashcam footage is urged to get in touch Crime Stoppers.