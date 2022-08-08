Coopers Creek, Victoria: Real estate inundated with calls to buy Gippsland town

A real estate agent has been inundated with phone calls after he offered up a quaint country town for the same price as a house in the city.

Ian Mason, the director of Victorian real estate agency Mason White McDougall, said his phone has been ringing since the Gippsland town of Coopers Creek went on sale last week.

Coopers Creek is approximately three hours or 170 km from Melbourne’s CBD.

“The public and media interest just exploded,” he told Daily Mail Australia.

“I’ve had a ton of emails, the phone just keeps ringing.”

Mason said the interest had been “off the charts” and that he had received hundreds of phone calls.

“Some of the interest comes from people who have a connection to the place and others who want a big change in their lives and have thought about how to live off the grid and get closer to nature,” he said.

The property is complete with a fully functional pub (pictured) complete with pool tables and commercial kitchen as well as a spacious two bedroom home

Owned by the same family since the 1960s, the town is made up of 21 titles spanning 11 acres of lush parkland in Victoria’s Gippsland region.

The property is complete with a fully functional pub complete with pool tables and commercial kitchen as well as a spacious two bedroom house.

Located about 170km from Melbourne, Coopers Creek has an asking price of $2.5 million to $3 million – roughly the price of a renovated house or patio in Sydney or Melbourne.

The asking price is less than half the average house price for a house in Sydney’s Eastern Suburbs and about the same for a house along the Mornington Peninsula.

Mason said he has attracted interest from buyers in Sydney and Melbourne as well as from the United States and the United Kingdom.

Owned by the same family since the 1960s, the town is made up of 21 titles spanning 11 acres of lush parkland in Victoria’s Gippsland region (photo, the house)

‘The interest comes from a few different parties,’ says the broker.

“People who want to set up a high-end country restaurant, camping groups, private school groups and high net worth individuals.”

Even a 4WD group has expressed interest.

‘This is the perfect vacation spot and a favorite for the 4WD community, hikers and kayakers,’ reads the list.

‘Coopers Creek is only 15 minutes drive from Rawson and a few hours drive from Melbourne, and also has good access to Traralgon and Mt Baw Baw.’

Coopers Creek is located on the Thompson River and offers numerous hiking and equestrian trails, as well as the opportunity for visitors to kayak and fish.

Mr. Mason estimated that it would take about 15 minutes to walk from one side of the town to the other – with the river running right through the middle.

The historic town has been owned by the Holyoak family for more than four decades.

Coopers Creek is located on the Thompson River and offers numerous hiking and riding trails, as well as the opportunity for visitors to kayak and fish

The Holyoak family have decided it is now time to hand the town over to the next group of hands who share the same drive and passion to do justice to the area (pictured, in the pub)

The agent said the family has decided to hand over the city to a new group of hands who share the same drive and passion to do justice to the area.

Mason said the Holyoak’s ancestors had traveled to Coopers Creek to find shelter, with no real plan of where they would travel next.

He said they woke up the next morning and decided they would never leave.

“I think this property captures the imagination of a lot of people,” he said.

“They may feel like they’re stuck in some kind of rut and this trait gives them the opportunity to do something extraordinary.”

Coopers Creek is a former copper and gold mining town and was once a thriving town of 250 inhabitants

Coopers Creek was once a thriving copper and gold mining town with a population of 250 during its prime.

Some of the more notable tenants were the Grollo family, Italian emigrants who worked in the mines from the 1930s to the 1950s.

The family later moved to Melbourne and built a real estate, tourism and investment company and one of Australia’s most successful construction groups – Grocon.

Grocon was wound up in November 2020 after 70 years in business.