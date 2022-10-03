Cooper Pugh furious at Queensland Police after Mermaid Beach robbery despite tracing items

The 28-year-old used a tracking feature to locate his belongings at a nearby property

A robbery victim who tracked down $20,000 worth of stolen goods claims police offered no help in catching thieves despite giving them their exact location.

Cooper Pugh, 28, was robbed of thousands of dollars’ worth of items when his Gold Coast home was broken into about 8pm on Saturday while he was out at the cinema with his partner and his two flatmates were away for the long weekend.

The robbers broke into the Venice Street home in Mermaid Beach by smashing a window and stole laptops, Airpods, two iPads, a Canon camera, jewellery, shoes, bags and a jar of coins.

After using a tracking feature on one of the stolen items, Mr. Pugh found the stolen loot in an apartment building and asked the police for help in locating the items.

Cooper Pugh, 28, (pictured) claims he called the police nine times and waited for help after he was able to track down the exact location of $20,000 worth of stolen goods

“We got the tracking information at about 9.30pm and it was five blocks down at an apartment building,” Mr Pugh said. Courier mail

‘So we have pulled up in front. We notified the police about the first robbery. We informed them again that we had found where they (the thieves) were. They were in a parking lot. We could have pinpointed it within two or three cars. It was in the trunk of someone’s car.

“The police said they would come. We waited for hours. No one came’.

Sir. Pugh explained that he was able to identify one of the thieves because they were wearing a pair of his stolen shoes – Vans Half Cabs.

The 28-year-old called the police to inform them that they had identified one of the robbers and chased him down the street.

Sir. Pugh and his partner then returned to the block of flats and waited outside to make sure no cars were left before the offender returned with a friend.

‘A friend and him come and do a really slow drive by. Really scary looking guys. They are both in their mid-forties, Mr Pugh said.

‘So then we decided to go and that car pulls around, does a U-turn and tries to chase us.’

The 28-year-old said his Venice Street home in Mermaid Beach, Queensland, (pictured) was burgled while he was out at the cinema with his partner and his two flatmates were away for the long weekend

To Mr Pugh’s dismay, the police never arrived, despite allegedly telling him they were on their way and would call if they couldn’t find the address.

Sir. Pugh claims he called police nine times during the night to provide information and updates, but received no help.

The frustrated Mermaid Beach resident said he even turned away an officer in the street, who explained he was unable to help because it was a ‘really busy night’.

“Twenty thousand goods and no care,” said Mr. Pugh.

‘The fact that they instructed us to wait out front where the offender was for a squad car that never came.’

Sir. Pugh (pictured) claims Queensland Police had ‘no care’ and now fears the opportunity to recover his stolen property is over as the items are now ‘on the move’

Sir. Pugh fears that the opportunity to recover his stolen items is over as the items are now ‘on the move’ and no longer in a fixed location.

Queensland Police said “operational demand” meant officers were unable to assist Mr Pugh on the night of the robbery.

“Police are investigating the burglary at an address in Venice St, Mermaid Beach,” a Queensland Police spokesman said.

‘Following the initial report, the police were contacted by the victim twice to report further information and inquiries were logged.

“Due to operational demand, police were unable to attend the scene but an active investigation remains in place.”