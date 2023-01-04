Cooper paces Danes past UMBC for third straight America East victory

TROY, NY (NEWS10) — After an early run by the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, the University of Albany women’s basketball team quickly rallied in the first quarter, tied the score at halftime and used a dominant third quarter to get past the Retrievers Wednesday night for a third consecutive America East conference win.

COACH COLLEEN MULLEN: “Tonight was a very important game for us and presented us with a huge challenge at the start of our conference schedule. UMBC is an athletic team with many talented scorers. I am proud of the way we defended tonight and the way our players finished. ” the game in the fourth quarter.”

KEY STATISTICS

Junior Kayla Cooper led the Great Danes on defense, offense and transition with 25 points, nine rebounds and four steals.

Senior Helene Haegerstrand followed with 16 points while adding seven rebounds and a team-high four assists.

followed with 16 points while adding seven rebounds and a team-high four assists. Graduated student Ellen Hahne recorded eight rebounds and three assists.

recorded eight rebounds and three assists. Cooper, Hahne, Haegerstrand and sophomores Lilly Phillips all accumulated field goal percentages exceeded 50%, while Hahne and Haegerstrand went 50% from three and Phillips 100% from center.

As a team, the Great Danes finished with a .467 field goal percentage, having gone .545 in the first half alone.

UAlbany earned a total of 29 bank points with 25 from Cooper, three from Phillips, and one from sophomore Freja Wert .

HOW IT HAPPENED

Starting with six unanswered points, UMBC completed a score of 11-3 to force a timeout at 6:46.

In reply, the Great Danes came within one point, 15-14, on a score of 11-2.

In the final three and a half minutes, there were two field goals for each team, but three-pointers put the Retrievers ahead 21–17 ahead of the second quarter.

UMBC extended its lead to start the quarter before the teams started trading baskets.

UAlbany ended the first half with two layups by Kayla Cooper in 30 seconds to balance the score just before half time.

in 30 seconds to balance the score just before half time. Adding four points to start the second half, the Great Danes went on a 14–2 score to take the game’s biggest lead—12 points—with just under three minutes left in the third quarter.

UMBC ended the period with five points to close the gap, 45-38.

The Retrievers changed their style of play to open the fourth quarter, holding UAlbany to just four points in eight minutes to further close the points gap. After a 9-4 score by UMBC, the Great Danes led by only one possession, 49-47, with 1:56 on the clock.

UAlbany finished strong, adding two field goals and seven free throws to finish the game with the win, 61-53.

THE NEXT:UAlbany heads out for an afternoon game at UMass Lowell.