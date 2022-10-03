Coolio’s long-term girlfriend reveals he will be cremated in private service

Coolio’s girlfriend has shared her sadness, shock and happy memories with the rapper in an exclusive interview with DailyMail.com.

Mimi Ivey, his long-term partner since 2012, revealed that Coolio, 59, will be cremated and will not have a funeral – according to his own instructions to his family.

And amid rumors of infidelity, Ivey told DailyMail.com that she was aware he was seeing other women, but the pair had an understanding and no secrets with each other.

‘We were best friends. We talked about everything and joked and laughed about everything. There was never a dull moment with him,’ said the 41-year-old mother of three.

“He was an eccentric, a storyteller. He loved life. He loved his family, his career and he loved making people smile.’

Ivey, who had been with the rap star since 2012, referred to Coolio, – real name Artis Leon Ivey Jr. – as her ‘husband’ on social media and took his last name, but the couple were not legally married.

He was pronounced dead after he was found lying on the bathroom floor of a friend’s home in downtown LA.

Mimi told of the devastating moment when she got the call about his sudden death.

“I just remember all the air and life coming out of my body,” she said. ‘I was outside getting ready to take my son to football practice.

‘All I remember was falling to my knees. I collapsed.’

Mimi, an exotic dancer, chef and entrepreneur, said she first met Coolio in 2004 but did not hit it off and only started dating after a mutual friend reintroduced them seven years later.

But then, she said, the Gangster’s Paradise rapper wouldn’t take no for an answer.

‘He was very persistent. He wouldn’t let me go, she said.

She even woke up early one morning during their courtship to find that her friend had let him into her house.

“I just woke up and he was in my room serving me breakfast in bed,” she said. ‘I was a bit confused. It’s funny now, I love having that memory.’

“He said, “You’re officially my girl. You are mine. You belong to me. We belong Together. It’s us.” And I said, “Okay.”

‘We went to the courthouse, we filled out all the paperwork and we planned it. But we just decided not to hand it in,” she said.

‘It’s just a piece of paper that doesn’t change how any of us felt about each other.’

But she said Coolio was a husband in every way and a father to her children from her previous relationship – with her daughter even officially asking him to be her father.

“My daughter asked him to be her father, they had a discussion about it and he chose to take on the role of her father,” she said. ‘He embraced that role 100%.’

In 2013, the couple appeared together on Celebrity Wife Swap. The stress of the reality show led to a four-month breakup.

‘Yes, we had our ups and downs. But I don’t care who you are, if you say you have a perfect relationship, it’s not true,’ she told DailyMail.com.

A source close to the rapper said he had been seeing another woman recently, but Mimi said she and her partner had an arrangement.

‘He was who he was. If he was seeing other women, I knew it, she said.

‘There is nothing that man ever did that he hid from me. We talked about everything. I knew his whole life. We had no secrets’.

Coolio, 59, fathered at least 11 children. He is pictured above with daughters Brandi (second from left) Artisha and Jackie, and Artis (far right) in 2008

Coolio and ex-wife Josefa Salina (left) were married from 1996 to 2000. He also has children with several girlfriends. He is pictured right with one of his former flames

Coolio, best known for his 1995 hit Gangsta’s Paradise, will be cremated in a private service as he did not want a funeral, Mimi said. He is pictured right in LA in early September, during one of his last public appearances

Mimi and Coolio, who had her own cooking show, set up a custom cake and meal business together during the pandemic.

She said some of her fondest memories were of Thanksgiving — which Coolio insisted he didn’t celebrate — when they would compete against each other to make the most popular dish for their guests.

‘Every Thanksgiving me and him would have a cook-off. His favorite dish to make was mac and cheese. Everyone came over to eat, and whoever had the least amount in the tray at the end of the night won, she said.

The dancer and model said her partner was full of business plans and ideas he never got to see through, and in recent weeks the couple had been house-hunting in North Carolina for a home they could retire to in the future.

“We were going to buy some land and build the house out there,” she said.

‘He lived a very wonderful life. You have no choice when you have to be taken out of this world. It’s a shock, but there’s no way you can ever prepare for this.’

Coolio’s posthumous instructions to his family include orders that he be cremated—and no burial.

‘I respect his wishes. He wanted to be cremated. He didn’t want a funeral; he did not want a memorial service. He would have none of it, she said.

Invitations to the planned cremation service have been so restricted that even decades-long friends have been excluded, a source close to the rapper told DailyMail.com.

The source added that they believed Coolio wanted to keep the event so low-key in part to avoid potential clashes between his multiple baby mamas.

The pair appeared to be patching things up after their brief split in 2013, with Mimi sharing photos of him and referring to the rapper as her ‘hubby’ as recently as last July. They are pictured above with friends in a social media photo

“I think it might have had a little bit to do with the whole cremation thing,” the source said.

Coolio fathered 10 children, including four with his first wife, former LA city official and radio personality Josefa Salinas.

He dated Salinas from 1987. They were married from 1996 to 2000.

He had a son, Christopher Kal El Ivey Bellesi, with his ex-girlfriend Anabella Chatman, whom he dated in 2009 and who took him to court for child support in 2010.

The boy is believed to be his tenth and last child.