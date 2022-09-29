Coolio has to perform with production crew as his backing dancers

A hilarious clip of Coolio has shown that he had to perform with the production crew as his backup dancers at the last minute after he was “accidentally” booked for a TV show.

The rapper – who died on Wednesday at the age of 59 – appeared on the Irish chat show Open House in 2002 where the staff had to intervene at the last minute before the performance.

Comedy writer James Cotter shared the video on Twitter, saying that it was rumored that Coolio had been booked “by accident” and that the crew realized too late that no backing dancers had been arranged.

RIP Coolio. Never forget his appearance on the Irish daytime chat show Open House, which, as the legend goes, accidentally booked him. They hadn’t arranged any backup dancers, so he had the middle-aged production crew dress up and do it instead. Best television ever. pic.twitter.com/gVxehs4rlt — James Cotter (@sirjamesofcots) September 29, 2022

James wrote: ‘RIP Coolio. Never forget his appearance on the Irish daytime talk show Open House, which according to legend booked him by accident.

“They hadn’t arranged backup dancers, so he had the middle-aged production crew dress up and do it instead. Best television ever.’

Introducing him, RTÉ presenter Marty Whelan confirmed his Tweet, saying: ‘Ah Coolio, I remember him with great fondness.

‘Having him dance with the staff was a great moment. What they did voluntarily. Just the idea of ​​introducing Coolio on afternoon television shows how innovative RTÉ has ​​always been…’

The clip shows Marty introducing him and saying, ‘To run this now we have some of our own crew, Open House crew we could call them, including DJ Liz who is there and the rest.

“Ladies and gentlemen, it’s Coolio and Ghetto Square Dance!”

The gig then had Coolio rapping as three awkward men wearing hoodies stood behind him and tried to dance.

When the clip went round again, fans of the late star reacted to the funny moment, writing one, “This is art, the way the man on the right does traditional foot twists, impromptu at every wedding he’s ever attended, and it’s processed in a coolio performance. Really tears of laughter here!’

Another said: ‘It’s brilliant!’ while a third said: ‘Ah jeez…. pure class!!!’

Another commented, “Remember seeing this live while wondering what was going on!”

Coolio, best known for his hit Gangsta’s Paradise, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 59.

The musician, whose real name is Artis Leon Ivey Jr, was found unconscious on a bathroom floor of a friend’s home in Los Angeles around 4 p.m.

EMTs pronounced Coolio dead at the scene and an autopsy is now underway to determine the official cause of death – although law enforcement sources shared that “no drugs or drug paraphernalia were found” and they suspect no malicious intent.

Paramedics suspected he had gone into cardiac arrest, according to the star’s longtime manager Jarez.

The West Coast legend is survived by his ex-wife, Josefa Salinas, whom he married in 1996. The former couple split four years later after having four children.

He would have a total of between six and ten children with several women. His famous children are Grtis Ivey, Brandi Ivey, Milan Ivey, Darius Ivey, Zhaneand Ivey, Jackie Ivey, Kate Ivey, Shayne Ivey, Artisha Ivey and Artis Ivey III.

Coolio was recently seen on stage at Riot Fest 2022 at Douglass Park on September 18 in Chicago, Illinois, and just four days ago took to Instagram to share his latest performance in Texas.

Gone too soon: Coolio, best known for his hit Gangsta’s Paradise, died on Wednesday at the age of 59 (photo 10 days ago)

He also looked healthy earlier in April at Sydney airport, where he generously stopped to snap photos with fans ahead of his concert at Luna Park.

Born in the steel town of Monessen, in southwestern Pennsylvania, he moved to Compton, Los Angeles, where he began developing his skills by participating in rap competitions.

He recorded the singles Watcha Gonna Do and You’re Gonna Miss Me in the late 1980s, before joining the group WC and the Maad Circle in 1991.

Three years later, he had his breakthrough solo artist with the single Fantastic Voyage, from his individual debut album It Takes a Thief, which was released by Tommy Boy Records.

The outlandish singer released Gangster’s Paradise in 1995 and the song topped the charts in the US, UK, France, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand.

The single itself sold over six million copies worldwide and came from his four-times platinum-selling, Grammy-nominated 17-track album of the same name.