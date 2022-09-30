Coolio happy and healthy in a newly shared fan video taken at an airport… days before sudden death

Coolio can be seen in new photos taken on September 23, just days before he passed away at the age of 59.

On Friday, photos of the Gangsta’s Paradise rapper showed him happy and healthy in a cap and sunglasses with a black-beige zip-up jacket at an airport in Houston, Texas.

He smiled as he stood next to a woman named Mika Janday.

The photo was taken just hours before his last performance in Cypress, Texas.

Fan photo: Coolio seemed happy, healthy and captivating just days before his unexpected death at age 59

She took to Instagram to share her experience with the entertainer, describing him as “cool and humble.”

Janday said he was kind enough to invite her and a friend to his show in Cypress, Texas, and offered to put them on his VIP list.

That show last Friday, in which he performed together with Vanilla Ice, would be his last.

The musician, whose real name is Artis Leon Ivey Jr, was found unresponsive on a bathroom floor at a friend’s Los Angeles home around 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Excited fan: One person, a woman named Mika Janday, had contact with the 59-year-old star at the Houston airport hours before his last performance

Tributes: Questlove posted a throwback image as a tribute to the late star

In the wake of the unexpected loss, 90s rapper Vanilla Ice spoke out about his friend.

Ice – real name Robert Matthew Van Winkle – told TMZ he fell asleep to the news Wednesday night and was “still in shock and panic on Thursday morning.”

My heart goes out to the whole family. I’m really broken. He was a good friend,” he told the publication.

Grieving: In the wake of rapper Coolio’s sudden death, 90s rapper Vanilla Ice has spoken out about his friend

The two music artists had toured for the past six years with their I Love The 90s show to audiences around the world, performing last week in Cyprus, Texas.

Robert, known for his 1990 hit Ice Ice Baby, said that Coolio came on stage and freestyled during the Friday night concert.

After the show, they spent time in his dressing room while Coolio showed no signs of ill health. “See you tomorrow, homie,” was the last thing Coolio said to him.

Good friends: the two music artists took the stage together in London in 2017

EMTs pronounced Coolio dead at the scene and an autopsy is now underway to determine the official cause of death – although law enforcement sources shared that “no drugs or drug paraphernalia were found” and they suspect no malicious intent.

Paramedics suspected he had gone into cardiac arrest, according to the star’s longtime manager Jarez.

Another co-worker of the hip-hop star, actress Michelle Pfeiffer, paid tribute to him on Instagram on Thursday.

Pfeiffer, 64, shared the music video for Gangsta’s Paradise after working with the musician on the video, with the song being the cornerstone of the soundtrack for her 1995 film Dangerous Minds.

The song topped the US Billboard Hot 100 for three weeks and won Coolio the Grammy Award for Best Rap Solo Performance in 1996.