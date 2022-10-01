Coolio fans crash the late rapper’s website in rush to buy a keepsake of Gangsta’s Paradise artist

Coolio fans, eager to get a memento, have crashed part of the late rapper’s website.

Shortly after the Gangsta’s Paradise artist’s death was announced on Wednesday, September 28, devotees rushed to the Coolio World website to purchase T-shirts, mugs and hoodies.

However, many were unsuccessful and only got a 404 error message on the merchandise page, according to TMZ.

According to TechTarget.comthe 404 error is seen “when a user tries to access a web page that does not exist, has been moved, or has a dead or broken link.”

The rapper and actor’s manager said Coolio died of cardiac arrest after collapsing at a friend’s house on Wednesday.

As an actor, Coolio, whose real name was Artis Leon Ivey, Jr, had more than 100 film and television credits to his name.

In the weeks before his death, the star had reprized his role as the Kwanzaa bot for the reboot of the animated show Futurama on Hulu.

Not Working: This was the message fans received when visiting the merchandise portal at Coolioworld.com

Shocking death: Coolio died suddenly on Wednesday, September 28, while visiting a friend. His manager reported the cause of death as cardiac arrest; seen in 1994

Executive producer David X Cohen revealed that Coolio had also recorded new music for the comedy’s 2023 release.

The artist wrote the theme song for Nickelodeon’s hit comedy series Kenan & Kel, but it was his smash hit Gangsta’s Paradise that got fans rocking.

The song has been included in dozens of film and television soundtracks since its release in 1995.

Recurring role: In the weeks before his death, the star had reprized his role as the Kwanzaa bot for the reboot of the animated show Futurama on Hulu for the show’s 2023 reboot

Coolio used his celebrity to educate college students at historically black colleges and universities about global warming as an ambassador for the group Environmental Justice and Climate Change.

The rapper was also a spokesperson for the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, a condition he has suffered from since childhood.

No funeral arrangements have been announced.