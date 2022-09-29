Coolio dead at 59: Gangsta’s Paradise rapper passes away after friend found him laying on the floor

The rapper Coolio has passed away on Wednesday at the age of 59.

The musician – famous for his ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ song on the soundtrack to the Michelle Pfeiffer film, Dangerous Minds – was visiting a friend on Wednesday afternoon when he was found dead according to TMZ.

The star’s manager, Jarez, shared that Coolio was found unresponsive on a bathroom floor where paramedics suspect he suffered cardiac arrest.

Gone too soon: Rapper Coolio has passed away on Wednesday at the age of 59; Pictured 2016

The publication reported that EMTs pronounced Coolio dead at the scene. An official cause of death has not been determined.

Coolio – born Artis Leon Ivey Jr. – started on the Los Angeles rap scene in the late 80s.

He found worldwide fame in 1995 with his Gangsta’s Paradise hit song.

Coolio’s last public sighting appears to have been on April 3 at Sydney Airport, where he generously stopped to take photos with fans ahead of his concert at Luna Park.

The rapper has been touring smaller venues across the US over the past few years playing a number of hits from his back catalogue.