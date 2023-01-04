Cooler Master unveils new keyboard and other peripherals at CES

To mark its 30th anniversary, Cooler Master has refocused its efforts on gaming peripherals and focused on three niche audiences. The first is the keyboard enthusiast, the second is the streamer/content creator, and the third is the hobby collector.

That pivot is reflected in this year’s CES reveals. The company known for its PC cases and its cooling solutions has unveiled a new hot-swappable 96% sized keyboard. Yes, the MK770 has a numeric keypad and function row, but the designers compressed the layout to fit into a smaller footprint.

The big selling point is that this keyboard features Cooler Master’s first-ever gasket mount design, though it’ll be interesting to see how they implement that. It also has a three-way dial with functions that can be customized with software, although it looks like a useful volume rocker. Finally, the MK770 has wireless connectivity for up to three devices via Bluetooth 5.1 or 2.4Ghz. Users can also connect it via a USB-C cable, so keyboard enthusiasts can get their coiled cords out for this. The device has a battery of 4000 mAh.

Similar to the excellent Cooler Master CK720, this board has hot-swappable switches, silicone padding and padding, and pre-lubricated CM stabilizers, which are decent. It comes with Kailh Box V2 switches, which are better than most keyboards’ stock offerings. Like its smaller sibling, the MK770 also has PBT keycaps, although this time around they’re offered in four colorways, the most interesting of which are “Attack on Titan” inspired shades.

If you’re a keyboard enthusiast who needs a numeric keypad then the MK770 might be worth a look.

FOR THE ASPIRING TWITCH STARS: When it comes to the streaming options, Cooler Master is going full steam ahead with three products. These are the Stream Lux, the Stream Lucid and the Stream Origins. As the name implies, the Stream Lux is described as a “pro-level solution” for streamers that require a strong light source. The desk-mounted lamp delivers a maximum of 1600 lumens via edge-lit LEDs and the lamps are adjustable to a range of color temperatures. It can be controlled wirelessly via desktop or phone.

The Stream Lucid is Cooler Master’s microphone offering. It has a built-in pop filter and 2 directional pattern modes: cardioid and omnidirectional. In addition, the device has a tap-to-mute sensor and an adjustable microphone gain knob. Yes, it also has RGB if you’re into that sort of thing.

The third offering is also the most intriguing device: the Cooler Master’s Stream Origins, an external capture card. This is how gamers record video from consoles if they don’t like the built-in solutions. A PC or laptop is required for setup, but the device outputs 4K video at 30 frames per second for streams, and it supports low-latency video pass-through, allowing users to play games at 4K HDR at 60 frames per second if available.

All of these products have just been revealed, so pricing and release dates weren’t available.

Finally, Cooler Master celebrates its 30th anniversary with new peripherals that underscore the company’s three-decade milestone. The lineup includes the MK721 wireless mechanical keyboard. It is 65% size with no hot swappable switches. It is also launching an MM712 wireless mouse and an MP511 gaming mouse pad.