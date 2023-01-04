Cooler Master unveils new keyboard and other peripherals at CES

Cooler MasterStream Origins

To mark its 30th anniversary, Cooler Master has refocused its efforts on gaming peripherals and focused on three niche audiences. The first is the keyboard enthusiast, the second is the streamer/content creator, and the third is the hobby collector.

That pivot is reflected in this year’s CES reveals. The company known for its PC cases and its cooling solutions has unveiled a new hot-swappable 96% sized keyboard. Yes, the MK770 has a numeric keypad and function row, but the designers compressed the layout to fit into a smaller footprint.

The big selling point is that this keyboard features Cooler Master’s first-ever gasket mount design, though it’ll be interesting to see how they implement that. It also has a three-way dial with functions that can be customized with software, although it looks like a useful volume rocker. Finally, the MK770 has wireless connectivity for up to three devices via Bluetooth 5.1 or 2.4Ghz. Users can also connect it via a USB-C cable, so keyboard enthusiasts can get their coiled cords out for this. The device has a battery of 4000 mAh.

Similar to the excellent Cooler Master CK720, this board has hot-swappable switches, silicone padding and padding, and pre-lubricated CM stabilizers, which are decent. It comes with Kailh Box V2 switches, which are better than most keyboards’ stock offerings. Like its smaller sibling, the MK770 also has PBT keycaps, although this time around they’re offered in four colorways, the most interesting of which are “Attack on Titan” inspired shades.

If you’re a keyboard enthusiast who needs a numeric keypad then the MK770 might be worth a look.

This rendering shows that the Cooler Master Stream Origins is an external capture card capable of streaming video at 4K and 30 frames per second. (Cooler Master)

FOR THE ASPIRING TWITCH STARS: When it comes to the streaming options, Cooler Master is going full steam ahead with three products. These are the Stream Lux, the Stream Lucid and the Stream Origins. As the name implies, the Stream Lux is described as a “pro-level solution” for streamers that require a strong light source. The desk-mounted lamp delivers a maximum of 1600 lumens via edge-lit LEDs and the lamps are adjustable to a range of color temperatures. It can be controlled wirelessly via desktop or phone.

