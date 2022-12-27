Conway and Latham propel New Zealand after Agha Salman’s century

New Zealand 165 by 0 (Conway 82*, Latham 78*) route Pakistan 438 (Babar 161, Salman 103, Southee 3-69) for 273 runs

It was mostly a no-chance partnership throughout; the fact that Babar Azam himself rolled his arm away from him as the stumps approached was an indication of how dominant the batting he was and how ineffective the bowling was, having also bowled the final before tea. New Zealand’s deficit was cut to 273 after Agha Salman’s first Test century earlier in the day pushed Pakistan to 438.

En route to an unbeaten 82, Conway also became the fastest New Zealand batsman in 1000 Test runs, getting there in 19 innings. Although he and his partner are both left-handed, they present entirely different problems for bowlers when they are in the crease together. As if to exemplify this fact, on Tuesday, both scored exactly the same proportion of their runs, one-third, in diametrically opposite directions. Conway in the arc between the tip and the length and Latham between the thin leg and the middle.

Pakistan started the afternoon session with spins from both ends, as Nauman Ali aimed for the rough off the batsmen’s stump, while Abrar Ahmed mixed things up with his variations. And while there was enough twist to keep things interesting, with the strange ball slipping away ankle-deep, the breakthrough they were trying so hard for never came.

Conway would often take a big step forward to stifle the spin, and even used the reverse sweep to hit two boundaries, while also driving and cutting whenever the pins got too full or spread too wide. Latham, on the other hand, relied on the conventional sweep and flick, scoring 40 of his 78 runs through those shots.

Pakistan could have broken the partnership at 105 in the 31st when Conway passed a Nauman ball inside through the wicketkeeper. Except it all looked very innocuous and it seemed like the right decision was made when the ref ruled out a no. After all, Sarfaraz Ahmed was the only one who appealed, and even that was half-hearted. But then came the replays that showed evidence of a notch.

Abrar Ahmed joins Agha Salman’s century celebration•Associated Press

Although not everything went to plan, Pakistan still has a lot to play with and that’s largely down to Salman, who shot 103 for 155, racking up quick and useful runs off the tail. Pakistan’s last four wickets scored 120 runs, with Salman scoring 99 of them in partnerships of 54 with Nauman, 39 with Mir Hamza and 24 with Abrar.

Salman had started the afternoon session unbeaten in ’54, with Hamza for company. He racked up his last 49 runs off just 45 balls, crushing ten fours to ensure Pakistan crossed the 400-run mark. Salman attacked Neil Wagner, often making room to hit or pull short deliveries from him. And when Wagner tried something different, Salman hit three fours at 125: turning to the deep square leg, rising over extra full-length coverage and hitting to depth as the quick left arm went for a slower ball.

Confident in his aggressive punches, Salman reverse-swept Ish Sodhi a couple of times, before yanking his century up as the leg spin launched him short and off the leg. Eventually he was caught up front by Tim Southee as the batter tried to cross the line but missed.

Southee had also dismissed Babar for 161 with the fourth ball of the day before a dull period followed in the morning. However, the visitors struck late twice. That calmed things down to the point where Salman and Nauman went 28 deliveries without scoring, starting with the third ball of the 95 over.

Nauman went off the mark on his sixth delivery, but waited until the 48th to produce his next shot on goal, a difficult sweep by Ajaz Patel for four. Salman kept things going on the other end. New Zealand thought they had it on the 36th when they contested the decision not to be out of Aleem Dar for a pre-stage appeal. But replays showed that Sodhi’s bulge was bending enough to miss his leg stump.

New Zealand finally broke the frustrating position that lasted for more than 26 overs, when Wagner, brought on the attack with the short ball tactic in mind, sent Nauman back just before lunch. Michael Bracewell on a short square leg ripped off a leaping catch to his left as Nauman attempted to pull in a rising delivery, before Sodhi took his first Test wicket for four years when Wasim attempted an original shot at a short ball, only to have it the ball will deflect. pop up and on Tom Blundell’s gloves.