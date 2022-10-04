Convicted sex-offender Harvey Weinstein appeared in a Los Angeles court looking pale and emotionless

The trial is expected to last between six and eight weeks due to the 269 people on the prosecution’s witness list

Weinstein denied all charges brought against him at a court hearing last summer

Harvey Weinstein appeared in a Los Angeles court today looking haggard ahead of his rape trial later this month.

The disgraced producer, 70, will meet 11 cases of sexual assault, including forced rape from Monday.

The court was in session today to hear the ‘conditional examination of a witness’, a clerk for the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center told DailyMail.com.

Weinstein was extradited from New York to LA last summer following allegations that he assaulted five women at hotels in LA and Beverly Hills between 2004 and 2013.

He pleaded not guilty to those crimes in July 2021, just one morning after he was transferred to California.

Weinstein appears at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center Tuesday in Los Angeles ahead of an upcoming trial on 11 counts of sexual assault

The court was in session to hear the ‘conditional examination of a witness,’ said a clerk for the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center.

Last July, Weinstein appeared frail. Sheriff’s deputies wheeled him into court in a wheelchair for the arraignment, where he pleaded not guilty.

He looked disheveled wearing a brown jumpsuit and a mask under his nose. Since then, he has been incarcerated in the LA County Jail awaiting trial.

Meanwhile, his lawyers have tried to reduce the number of accused or witnesses against him. He has been in the Twins Towers Jail in LA.

Weinstein could also face another trial in New York if his pending appeal challenging his existing charges is successful.

Weinstein pleaded not guilty to the sexual assault charges against him just one morning after he was transferred to California in July 2021

In August, a judge rejected his bid to delay the trial until a film about his case was released in November

The charges he faces in California are forcible rape and forcible copulation, two counts of sexual assault by force and one count of sexual penetration by force, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Weinstein’s team sought to have the trial delayed until the release of the controversial film She Said in November

It said: ‘The defendant is accused of raping a woman at a hotel between September 2004 and September 2005. He is also accused of raping another woman on two separate occasions in November 2009 and November 2010 at a hotel in Beverly Hills.’

It comes after a judge rejected his bid to delay the trial until a film about his case was released in November.

Weinstein’s lawyer, Mark Werksman, argued that a ‘firestorm of publicity’ caused by the film She Said could ‘prejudice the jury’ against his client.

LA Superior Court Judge Lisa Lench ruled that the Weinstein case should proceed as scheduled on October 10.

In September, Weinstein asked a judge to give him a private dentist to avoid having rotten teeth pulled by prison medics.

Due to the large number of witnesses on the prosecution’s witness list, the trial is expected to last between six and eight weeks.