Convicted killer jailed for threatening neighbours with meat cleaver after he fell off a deckchair

A convicted murderer has been jailed for 18 months at Cardiff Crown Court after threatening neighbors for laughing when he fell off a deck chair.

Karl Drummond, 47, from Abertridwr, near Caerphilly, South Wales, flew into a fit of range after he fell off his deck chair while sunbathing in June, much to the amusement of his neighbours.

Drummond did not see the funny side of the incident and pulled out a knife and a meat cleaver after hearing the laughter.

Karl Drummond (pictured) didn’t see the funny side of his sunbed incident when he threatened neighbors with a meat cleaver

Prosecutor Nik Strobl said: ‘He started bawling and started waving a knife around.

‘A couple of his neighbors went over to talk to him to calm him down while others called the police.’

A court heard as Drummond waved the meat cleaver ‘declared he was going crazy.’

Strobl said: ‘He said he would be happy to burn down the whole estate and ‘we would all die together”.

Drummond was arrested by police and he appeared at Cardiff Crown Court to admit fraud.

John Pennington, defending Drummond, said: ‘He is usually friendly. Alcohol has been a problem.

‘He fell off his deckchair, people laughed, but he didn’t see the funny side.’

Jailing Drummond for 18 months, Judge Michael Fitton KC told Drummond: ‘This was a nasty incident.

“You were drunk and you were making threats with knives in both hands which would have been terrifying to anyone who heard it.”

‘Your record of previous convictions, which no doubt makes you notorious, would have added to the impact of that.’

Karl Drummond was sentenced to 10 years in prison for manslaughter after attacking a drug runner

Drummond had previously been sentenced to 10 years in prison for the manslaughter of a drug dealer.

Victim Tony Singh, 24, who was the father of a young child, was found dead in November 2010,

A heroin user at the time, Drummond and his partner Shahid Rafiq, also from Caerphilly, had tried to buy their fix from Singh, who was a runner for a drug dealer.

The pair were sold meat-filled Paxo instead of the heroin they were trying to buy.

On discovering this, the couple set out to attack Singh, who was beaten several times with a metal rod.

The case took two trials to reach a verdict, with the pair serving almost 600 days in jail before sentencing – a factor that meant this time counted towards Drummond’s sentence.

In total, he served five of his 10 years in prison before serving the rest of his sentence on licence.