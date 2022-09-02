Convicted burglars reveal EXACTLY how they earn your trust before stealing your valuables

<!–

Convicted burglars have shared some of their best tricks, including how they manage to sneak into homes and why they usually always know the victims they steal from.

Family handyman spoke to a number of burglars about their methods, with many revealing that it is the simple mistakes the homeowners have made that ultimately cause their jewelry and valuables to be stolen.

First, a burglar will tend to want a piece of land before they decide if your house will be the target, so they can pretend to be a cleaner or a tradesman to gain access to your property, perform the task. and take notes as they go.

If they ask to “use your bathroom” while they’re at work, it’s so they can unlock a window from the inside to make it easier to get back in the next time they come over for a visit. While it’s hard to avoid having someone use the bathroom, it’s best to hire a tradesman you trust.

If your yard has been properly cleaned up, mowed, and flowered in the suburbs, the burglar may assume you have a collection of other nice items inside. Don’t let the movies fool you, the most obvious time to get burgled is actually during the day when you’re at work, not at night when they know you’ll be home.

Newspapers piled up in front of your front door and an overflowing mailbox are a major indicator that you’re gone, so be sure to have a neighbor or family friend check in at your home and make sure it looks ‘occupied’ while you’re on vacation.

HOW TO MAKE YOUR HOUSE BURGLAR-PROOF: 1. Hire only trusted traders and give them access to your property 2. Do not leave your blinds open during the day. This allows burglars to create a route of what’s inside. 3. Secure your safe, if you have one. If a burglar can’t open the lock, they just take the whole box. 4. Hide your valuables in the nursery as this is the last place they go or look. 5. Having a dog is a deterrent. Just like making your TV shine when you’re not at home.

“A good security company alarms the window over the sink. And the windows on the second floor, which often give access to the master bedroom and your jewelry. It’s not a bad idea to put motion detectors there too,” noted one criminal.

As far as jewelry goes, it’s best to hide your valuables in your nursery — the least likely place they’ll look — rather than in your sock drawer, which is the most obvious.

Having a dog and having your TV on while you’re gone are great deterrents, sometimes better than an alarm system that can be turned off with great care.

It’s also important to remember to close your blinds so burglars can’t take a route from what’s inside — and come back later to steal them.

‘Avoid announcing your vacation on your Facebook page. It’s easier than you think to look up your address,’ said another.

When it rains and you rush from the car to the house, never forget to lock your vehicle or the front door, as burglars take advantage of rain, hail or sunshine. They will take advantage of this if they can.