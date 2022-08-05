Converted BANK-turned-four-bedroom-house which has THREE original VAULTS goes up for sale for $765K

A converted, bank-turned four-bedroom house—which is made of pure marble and still contains three original vaults—is for sale for $765,000.

Located in historic Bennington, Vermont, adjacent to the beautiful Green Mountains, the 6,650-square-foot building has two floors – a 3,700-square-foot main floor with a classic mezzanine perfect for a commercial space, and a 2,960-square-foot upstairs apartment with its own Entrance.

The top floor – which used to be the bank’s office – now contains four bedrooms and two three-quarter bathrooms, as well as a kitchen and dining area.

The downstairs area was once a bank and now serves as an art gallery for the current owners, Joel and Nina Lentzner – but it can be turned into practically anything

It also features solid wood doors and large windows with beautiful views of the nearby Green Mountains.

The building was first built in 1931 and has been carefully preserved with many of its original features; the lower level has ornate moldings, seven polished brass chandeliers, ceiling medallions and even the original marble counter is still intact

The couple bought the bank and its offices in 1999 for $150,000 from Chittenden Bank, a company now owned by M&T Bank.

“We were turned down for a mortgage there once when we were trying to buy our first house. It became available and we negotiated with the bank. We got it for a great price. They had to unload it,” Joel explained Burlington Free Press.

The exterior is made of pure Vermont marble, while the interior uses marble from Tennessee and Italy.

“The Vermont quarry was owned by an Italian quarry that also owned a quarry in Tennessee,” Joel explained. “The bank imported all these different marbles during the Depression because they had the money.

“We’re looking for someone who has an existing business and wants to live upstairs,” current owner Joel told Burlington Free Press. “It’s a very unique space, waiting for the right buyer, who has an idea of ​​what the next iteration of the sofa will be”

“The details they used back then were incredible. The bank did not appreciate all the details. They painted over wooden doors and panelling. We stripped that again. It is beautiful.’

The house is ideally located on Main Street, and is directly across the street from the Putnam Block redevelopment project, which includes new residential, office, restaurant and retail spaces so there is plenty to explore

“Looking down from our living room, we’re in the middle of protests, craft shows, car shows, everything that’s going on in Main Street Vermont,” Joel gushed. ‘It’s a unique experience. [Our] kids enjoyed that too. It makes you feel like you’re part of the community.’

He added to NeedToKnow.online: ‘Living in a bank in the center of the city is a unique experience…it combines the energy of the center from one window with the serenity of the Green Mountains in the other.’

The bank also borders two beautiful new parks and a local theater, not to mention its proximity to New York City, Albany, and Boston – all of which are within a few hours’ drive.

This property is listed with Jason Saphire at Home Zu and can be yours for $765,000.