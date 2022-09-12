Controversial star Ollie Williams reveals he attended King Charles’ ascension at Buckingham Palace

Former Love Islander Ollie Williams has revealed that he attended King Charles’ ascension ceremony at Buckingham Palace on Saturday.

The TV star, 26, who has time on the dating show’s 2019 series, was shrouded in controversy after photos surfaced of him posing with dead animals in Africa, and looked unrecognizable in his latest Instagram photo.

The Cornwall-born hunter – who is the heir to the Lanhydrock estate – was reportedly invited to the palace along with his father Andrew, the high sheriff of Cornwall.

Ollie and a male companion posed for a photo under a portrait of the late Queen Elizabeth II after watching the new king take an oath to maintain the security of the church in the presence of secret counselors.

He said to his followers, ‘We mourn as a country. Privileged to be able to see the Ascension today and pay my respects in the palace. #God protect the king’

High sheriffs like Ollie’s father, who are elected by the Privy Council, represent the Sovereign in their counties and perform ceremonial and administrative duties.

Ceremony: King Charles III looked very serious at the Accession Council in London

His family estate in Cornwall contains ‘a variety of businesses, farmland, buildings, houses and offices on some 2,500 acres in Lanhydrock and the surrounding area’.

According to The Sun, in 2018 the family had a net worth of £15,803,925 through his father’s company, The Lanhydrock Estate.

‘My father is Lord of the Manor of Lanhydrock. The family title is Viscount Clifden. If my father dies or renounces, I will take over the titles and the estate as the oldest child. I’m Lanhydrock’s heir,” Ollie had explained ahead of his Love Island debut.

Ollie’s time in Love Island’s first winter series was short-lived, as he left for just three days, claiming he was still in love with his ex-girlfriend.

He sparked outrage after footage surfaced earlier this year of him posing next to slaughtered animals in Africa, with his family being forced to deploy security to watch their home in Cornwall for animal activists 24 hours a day.

In 2020, it was reported that Ollie tried to sell a buffalo head online for £8,000 – five months before the star denied being a trophy hunter after leaving the ITV2 reality show.

A photo obtained by The sun shows a now-deleted listing for a Taxidermy Cape Buffalo Shoulder Mount with an asking price of £8,000 and reportedly posted by the star.

According to the website, Ollie bought the buffalo head – described as used – at auction for £648.70 and hoped to make a healthy profit from the sale, listing the item on eBay in August.

A source told The Sun: ‘Ollie had gone to Holts Auction Houses in Norfolk in June and had seen this Cape buffalo on the shoulder.

“He thought it would be an investment and hoped he could sell it and make a profit, but no one ever bought it.”

The website also confirmed that the buffalo head was removed from eBay.

The Cape buffalo is one of the dead animals that Ollie was seen with as he posed in photos that sparked an outraged viewer reaction, raising a petition to have him removed.

The Lanhydrock Estate heir, who has received “vile” threats since he left the show, insisted he is “passionate for conservation” and that he left the show on his own terms because he was still in love with his ex.

Ollie said in a statement at the time: “After leaving the Love Island home, I have become aware of the press stories circulating in the UK. I would like to make some comments on the various claims and allegations.

“I had no knowledge of the stories until I left the Love Island villa and all the cast members are not aware of any news stories while they are on the program. My reasons for leaving Love Island are as communicated on the show.

“I didn’t shoot any of the animals in the photos and I never shot as a trophy hunter.

‘I volunteered to participate in the conservation and poaching program in Mozambique, which kills old or sick animals. I was there as an observer.

The Cornish Sporting Agency was founded in 2017 and has never acted. I feel very passionate about conservation and will continue to support sustainable causes around the world.

“These are good for the natural world and the animals that live in it, even if certain elements seem controversial when viewed out of context. Since I am no longer on Love Island, I will not comment further on this.’

Ollie was pictured posing with a dead warthog, water buffalo and a giant moose, listed as vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

The now-deleted photos are said to have been uploaded to the Instagram account of Ollie’s yachting company, Cornish Sporting Agency.

The company is listed on Companies House as a ‘hunting, trapping and related service business’ and is registered on the Lanhydrock Estate, which is now managed by the National Trust after being given away in 1953 by Ollie’s great-unclear.

In one of the photos, Ollie can be seen kneeling next to one of the animals with the caption: ‘You must love it when you put your binoculars up and see such a bull on the other side!’

Taken offline in November 2018, the Cornish Sporting Agency offered hunting trips to countries such as Mozambique and South Africa, as well as bird shooting in the south west of England and deer hunting in New Zealand.

Sources close to Ollie claim that the photos were of him “killing sick animals” and that it was not true that he was involved in sport hunting.