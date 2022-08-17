Controversial relationship coach Jake Maddock says women should date older men

Women should date men who are a lot older than they are, according to Australia’s “tough love dating coach.”

Jake Maddock believes he has cracked the code when it comes to finding and building a ten out of ten relationship after years of struggling to get it right.

Jake, who is now married, says from his experience coaching thousands of people, when a woman dates a younger man, it rarely works.

He also notes that there are biological reasons why women should date older men and not vice versa. And no, there doesn’t have to be an age difference of 20 years. Five to ten years is about the ideal.

Men and women mature emotionally at different times. According to experts, it takes about ten years longer for men to mature emotionally than for a woman,” he told FEMAIL.

An older man is likely to be less commitment-phobic and more decisive about where he wants the relationship to go. He will also have a more mature view when it comes to solving problems and relationship problems.’

Jake also pointed out that dating an older man will help him step into his “masculine energy” and be a leader in the relationship, which will only increase his “attractiveness.”

He will have made his mistakes and will probably not repeat them. He won’t play silly games, he’ll choose you for better reasons and appreciate you more,” he added.

Much of the evidence, according to the dating guru, rests on what works in Hollywood.

“George Clooney was clearly very careful with the women he picked up to this point. He was still single at the age of 52 when he met Amal Alamuddin in 2013. He’s seventeen years older than her, which didn’t deter either of them,” Jake said.

Jerry Seinfeld married Jessica Sklar in 1999 when he was 45 and she was 28. They are still together. Alec Baldwin started dating Hilaria Thomas in 2011, when he was 53 and she was 27. They are still together. Harrison Ford started dating Calista Flockhart in 2002 when he was 60 and she 38. They are still together.”

Speaking to FEMAIL before, the popular relationship coach revealed that learning how to navigate a relationship efficiently has been the greatest achievement of his life.

“There was a good ten-year period in my life that was pure hell because I didn’t understand relationships at all,” he said.

“So I decided to get to know them and become a master of them. After years of studying under mentors and reading books and putting information into practice, I have achieved a 10/10 relationship,” he added.

Jake believes that men struggle in relationships because they are “not good at articulating their wants and needs, or not even understanding them.”

“The biggest mistakes people make are not being intimate enough, not communicating effectively, ignoring male and female energies, not having enough dates and not respecting each other,” he said.

Jake shares his five pillars for a 10/10 relationship: 1. Increase attraction. It’s easy to fall into lazy habits when you’re comfortable with your significant other. do not. Yes, you should be loved for who you are, but keep the best parts of who you are in the foreground, the parts they fell in love with. 2. Masculine and feminine energy. We are not all the same. Respect each other’s differences. Men and women do not think and act the same. Understand and appreciate differences and use them to build a richer relationship instead of using them to break a relationship. 3. Courtship. Think of the thrill of dating. Don’t stop that sensation. A relationship will wither and fall into a monotonous routine. Boredom makes people look for excitement. That is one thing we are all destined for. 4. Intimacy. Keep making love. Let those intoxicating love hormones flow. Keep the bond between you strong. 5. Communication. This one is tricky. Men and women often communicate differently. Let honesty come without being defensive. Conversely, be kind and not cruel. Most of all, talk. Don’t bottle things up, especially pain, contempt, and anger. You can be vulnerable. Talking can be forgiving. And conversation can grow understanding and togetherness. Source: Jake Maddock

These views are supported in Jake’s Instagram and TikTok videos where he says it’s never a woman’s job to “ask a guy out.”

“The man has to plan the date, come up with the idea, he has to execute the date and pay for the date. Your job is to sit back and have fun,” he said in a video.

He also suggests that women look for red flags regarding commitment, explaining that men will let you know if they’re looking for something long-term.

“When I say let’s go with the flow, he’s saying he doesn’t know how to date effectively,” he said, adding that it could be a cop and showing that he just “wants to stay in bed with you.” ‘.

“If a guy says I want something with you eventually, but he’s not making any progress and keeping you on the sidelines, then you’re a plan B.”

He also coaches people after the first few weeks of dating and says there are rules when it comes to living with a partner.

“You can get a new house or the woman can move into the woman’s house — the man doesn’t move into the woman’s house,” he said.

This turns out to be so that the woman at home can ‘take over the man’, without ‘giving up’ her own space.

The former soldier and builder has always been in ‘bloky’ industries, which he says gives him a unique insight into how men can bury their emotions.

He decided to pursue his love for love after a horrific car accident four years ago.

“It was a pivotal moment. I could have died,” he recalls.

What followed was a lot of soul searching and then the decision to go for what would really make my life worth living. A few days after I got out of the hospital, I decided to go all in and become a relationship coach. I love this profession.’