Controversial nude German dating show Adam Looking for Eve returns to SBS

The controversial German dating show Adam Looking for Eve returns for its fifth season to SBS’ on demand platform Viceland on Friday, August 19.

The reality show, based on the original Dutch format, shows strangers looking for love meeting each other completely naked on a tropical island.

German model Gina-Lisa Lohfink can be seen in the first episode as the famous guest, reports TV Black Box.

Fans will watch as the 35-year-old former Miss Frankfurt is introduced to her first date Emanuel aboard the Queen Atlantis yacht.

Unfortunately for Emanuel, things start to be difficult after he gets seasick.

Emanuel has a rival in handsome college student Adam Martin, who appears later in the episode.

While Emanuel tries to beat his illness below deck, Gina-Lisa and Adam stay on the upper deck to see if anything will spark.

The German version of the hit show has been running since 2014.

The format is popular in European countries and has series produced in France, Spain, Finland and Hungary.

Gina-Lisa rose to fame with ‘Germany’s Next Top Model’ and later appeared in a Big Brother house.

Olympic swimmer Inge de Bruijn appeared on the Dutch version of the show in 201

She was also involved in advertising for erotic fairs.

The Dutch version of Adam Looking for Eve caused controversy in 2017 when it introduced a VIP spin-off to the format.

Celebrities were introduced as contestants in the show’s seventh season, including famed Dutch Olympic swimmer Inge de Bruijn.