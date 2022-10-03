Controversial New Orleans mayor is accused of living in a rent-less, taxpayer-funded apartment

The controversial mayor of New Orleans, LaToya Cantrell, a Democrat, admitted to living rent-free in an apartment in the city’s French Quarter.

Cantrell, who previously caused outrage when she spent city money on first-class air travel and excused it by saying economy class was “unsafe” for black women, claims to have done nothing illegal.

The apartment is located in the city’s Upper Pontalba building on Jackson Square in the famous neighborhood. It is owned by the city and operated by the French Market Corp., a city-affiliated agency, has a market rate of $2,991 per month

A spokesperson for Cantrell and the city councilor who sits on the FMC board said everything is legal under the city’s terms with French Market Corp.

However, the city’s Metropolitan Crime Commission sent a report to the city council on Thursday requesting an investigation into Cantrell’s use of the apartment.

The MCC report included footage of Cantrell going in and out of the apartment over several months, as well as allegations from witnesses who said she regularly stayed overnight in the apartment.

The city’s Metropolitan Crime Commission showed photos of New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell entering and exiting the apartment and testifying that she spent nights there, putting up privacy screens and receiving packages.

City Council President Helena Moreno asks for time to review the findings before agreeing to an investigation.

A spokesperson for Eugene Green, a Democrat on the board of French Market Corp. sitting, said, “Councilman Green is not aware of any rules or procedures that may have been violated.”

FMC records obtained by: WWL TV said no rent was paid on the apartment between September 1, 2021 and July 31, 2022.

It is also alleged that a city employee was used as a de facto building superintendent to solve problems in the apartment.

Mayor Cantrell is pictured here (right) raising her glass during a parade during Fat Tuesday Mardi Gras celebrations in March 2022

The report shows Cantrell talking to Byron Cornelison of the Mayor’s Office for Cultural Economics about a bathroom leak and telling him when it’s a good time to fix it.

She wrote to him earlier about getting Cox Cable employees to come and fix the wifi in the apartment.

Rafael Goyeneche, the chairman of the MCC, calls this arrangement inappropriate for the mayor and says: “That’s a tax-free extra benefit she receives. She doesn’t have to live there or use it. And I think it’s abuse and abuse of her authority. But I’m waiting to see what the council’s position is.’

Goyeneche demands that the municipality investigates.

“The mayor’s use of the city’s apartment on Pontalba is consistent with the use of previous mayors,” said Gregory Joseph, Cantrell’s communications director. “In the 2013 franchise agreement, there are no rules for using that unit, and the FMC believes that the mayor is under no obligation to pay rent for that apartment because she uses it in the same way as previous mayors.”

The mayor has been in the news lately after declaring that economy class passenger flights are unsafe for black women, while insisting she won’t refund $30,000 in taxpayer money blown on first class flights to France and Switzerland. .

“My travel accommodations are a matter of safety, not luxury,” Cantrell said at a news conference on Thursday.

“As all women know, our health and safety is often ignored and we have to navigate on our own.

“As the mother of a young child I live for, I’m going to protect myself by all reasonable means to make sure I’m there to watch her grow into the strong woman I’m raising her.

“Anyone who wants to wonder how I protect myself just doesn’t understand the world black women walk in.”

She has repeatedly refused to reimburse herself for the cost of an American Airlines luxury flight from Washington Dulles Airport to Switzerland in July, despite a city ban on luxury air travel.

Cantrell spent about $10,000 on her own flatbed seat and blew a similar amount on a first-class return to France earlier this year — while her assistants traveled in a coach.

Cantrell has defended her purchase of the luxury tickets because she is both “doing business” on behalf of the city and because she doesn’t think it would be safe for her to travel in economy class.

At yesterday’s press conference @FOX8NOLA was the only station to ask Mayor LaToya Cantrell if she would refund thousands of dollars to the city for her travel upgrades. Here’s her full statement: pic.twitter.com/swA2flFIkc — Andrés Fuentes (@news_fuentes) September 9, 2022

While the mayor was in first class, her team, including her security detail, were on the bus.

The Chief Administrative Officer has revealed how the legal department is still investigating whether Cantrell must refund nearly $30,000 in tax dollars for first-class tickets to France and Switzerland.

The mayor reacted extremely sharply when journalists asked on Thursday if she was considering supplementing the city treasury.

“All expenses incurred in conducting business on behalf of the City of New Orleans will not be reimbursed to the City of New Orleans,” Mayor Cantrell said outside the Nix Library.

‘One thing is clear; I do my job and I will continue to do it with distinction and integrity every step of the way. And so, that’s what I have to say about that!’

The mayor insists the trips and luxury travel expenses were necessary to make New Orleans itself better.

But the city’s travel policy leaves little wiggle room: “Employees are required to buy the lowest airfare available…. Employees who choose to upgrade from bus, economy or business class flights are solely responsible for the difference in costs. ‘

The policy also states, “Any reconciliation of travel expenses leading to overpayment by the city requires the employee to repay the city within 20 business days.”