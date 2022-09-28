Controversial Jordan Peterson tears up as he agrees he’s an ‘hero to incel men’

Controversial Canadian psychologist Jordan Peterson spoke about Don’t Worry Darling director Olivia Wilde, calling him an “insane pseudo-intellectual hero” to the “incel” community.

Peterson agreed that he was a “hero” to incels, or “involuntary celibates,” a largely online group of young men who believe society unfairly denies them sexual or romantic attention.

Wilde revealed earlier this month that Peterson was the inspiration for actor Chris Pine’s terrifying character, Frank, in the movie Don’t Worry Darling.

“We based that character on this crazy man, Jordan Peterson, who is a pseudo-intellectual hero to the incel community,” Wilde said, adding that incels are a community of ‘disenfranchised men, mostly white, who believe they have the right to have sex with women’.

Asked if he agreed with Wilde’s assessment that he is an “intellectual hero” to goad men, Peterson became emotional and had tears in his eyes, before insisting that his comments “didn’t really bother me.” “.

Speaking on Piers Morgan Uncensored last night, Peterson said: ‘Sure, why not. People have been after me for a long time because I’ve been talking to disgruntled men, and what a terrible thing it is to do that.

Peterson then paused as he got emotional and tried to hold back tears, before adding, “I thought outcasts were supposed to have a voice.”

Wilde revealed earlier this month that Peterson was the inspiration for actor Chris Pine's terrifying character, Frank, in the film Don't Worry Darling.

"We based that character on this crazy man, Jordan Peterson, who is a pseudo-intellectual hero to the incel community," Wilde said.

Incels are considered incapable of sexually attracting women and are hostile towards those who are sexually attractive.

They communicate with each other online, with a variety of forums promoting predominantly male views, extreme ideologies of hatred against women and sexual objectification of women, and calls for violence.

But Peterson said incels are “alienated” and “don’t know what to do and everyone calls them names.”

Peterson’s past scandals about gender, race and masculinity 2016: Proposed Canadian legislation that would ban discrimination based on “gender identity or gender expression” was criticized, claiming it would threaten freedom of expression. 2017: Stated that ‘the idea of ​​white privilege is absolutely reprehensible’ because ‘most people have all kinds of privilege’ 2018: Told UK TV channel Channel 4 that men need to ‘grow up like a devil’ and ‘take responsibility’ while discussing the crisis in masculinity. He also claimed that the gender pay gap was not due ‘just to sex’ 2019: Cambridge University withdrew Peterson’s fellowship after facing furious backlash for announcing a ten-part lecture series 2020: Peterson’s daughter Mikhaila revealed that he had been hospitalized in Russia after developing a severe dependency on benzodiazepines, anti-anxiety drugs. She claimed that she “almost died several times…because of what the medical system did to her in the West.” Late 2020: Penguin Random House Canada staff attempt to block the publication of his self-help book Beyond Order: 12 More Rules for Life, calling Peterson an “icon of white supremacy and hate speech.” 2021: He tells The Sunday Times that he had committed suicide as a result of his dependence on benzodiazepines and shared that he had to be put into an induced coma while hospitalized in Russia. May 2022: Calls the plus-size Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover model ‘not beautiful’ and further states that ‘no amount of overbearing tolerance is going to change that.’

Speaking through tears, Peterson said: ‘Well, God, it’s really hard to understand how demoralized people are and there are certainly young men who fall into that category.

‘You get these casual insults, like ‘incels’. And what does that mean?’

He continued: ‘These men don’t know how to make themselves attractive to women and they are demanding. And good for them, women be fussy, that’s your gift. Demand high standards from your man, fair enough.

“But all these men who are alienated, it’s like they’re alone and they don’t know what to do and everyone insults them.”

Several ‘incels’ have murdered and attacked women. In 2018, Scott Paul Beierle, an incel, murdered two women and injured four more at a Florida yoga studio before committing suicide.

Last year, Tres Genco, 21, of Ohio, was charged with masterminding a mass shooting of college students in Ohio and unlawful possession of a machine gun.

British activist Patsy Stevenson criticized Peterson for his comments, saying, “The way Jordan Peterson cries because incels are ‘misunderstood’ men who don’t know how to ‘make themselves attractive to women.'”

‘Then he doesn’t understand why people hate him. Jordan babe incels are fucking murdering women because we tell them no.

Peterson, a psychologist and professor emeritus at the University of Toronto, is a controversial figure due to his conservative views on free speech, gender identification and climate change.

During his rise to fame, Peterson described himself as a “professor against political correctness”. The 60-year-old has been particularly outspoken about masculinity and has previously stated that the masculine spirit is “under assault”.

Talking about how Wilde rated hiOn ‘This Mad Man’ and a ‘Pseudo-Intellectual’ Who Appealed to an ‘Incel Community,’ Peterson said, ‘You know, as far as criticism goes, that was a little low-brow.

‘I mean, once I was painted as ‘Red Skull’, you know, a magical super Nazi, that was the end of the insults. There is no place beyond that.

“So when Olivia Wilde made those comments, the first thing I did was go see a movie preview, which I quite liked. I thought, ‘I’d probably go see that movie.’ And maybe I will. She really didn’t bother me.