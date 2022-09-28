Controversial Jordan Peterson tears up as he agrees he’s an ‘hero to incel men’
Controversial Canadian psychologist Jordan Peterson spoke about Don’t Worry Darling director Olivia Wilde, calling him an “insane pseudo-intellectual hero” to the “incel” community.
Peterson agreed that he was a “hero” to incels, or “involuntary celibates,” a largely online group of young men who believe society unfairly denies them sexual or romantic attention.
Wilde revealed earlier this month that Peterson was the inspiration for actor Chris Pine’s terrifying character, Frank, in the movie Don’t Worry Darling.
“We based that character on this crazy man, Jordan Peterson, who is a pseudo-intellectual hero to the incel community,” Wilde said, adding that incels are a community of ‘disenfranchised men, mostly white, who believe they have the right to have sex with women’.
Asked if he agreed with Wilde’s assessment that he is an “intellectual hero” to goad men, Peterson became emotional and had tears in his eyes, before insisting that his comments “didn’t really bother me.” “.
Speaking on Piers Morgan Uncensored last night, Peterson said: ‘Sure, why not. People have been after me for a long time because I’ve been talking to disgruntled men, and what a terrible thing it is to do that.
Peterson then paused as he got emotional and tried to hold back tears, before adding, “I thought outcasts were supposed to have a voice.”
Controversial Canadian psychologist Jordan Peterson spoke about Don’t Worry Darling director Olivia Wilde, calling him an “insane pseudo-intellectual hero” to the “incel” community.
Wilde (pictured in New York on September 19) revealed earlier this month that Peterson was the inspiration for actor Chris Pine’s terrifying character, Frank, in the film Don’t Worry Darling.
“We based that character on this crazy man, Jordan Peterson, who is a pseudo-intellectual hero to the incel community,” Wilde said. Pictured: Chris Pine and Wilde from a scene in Don’t Worry Darling
Incels are considered incapable of sexually attracting women and are hostile towards those who are sexually attractive.
They communicate with each other online, with a variety of forums promoting predominantly male views, extreme ideologies of hatred against women and sexual objectification of women, and calls for violence.
But Peterson said incels are “alienated” and “don’t know what to do and everyone calls them names.”
Peterson paused as he got emotional and tried to hold back tears, before adding, “I thought outcasts were supposed to have a voice.”
Peterson’s past scandals about gender, race and masculinity
2016: Proposed Canadian legislation that would ban discrimination based on “gender identity or gender expression” was criticized, claiming it would threaten freedom of expression.
2017: Stated that ‘the idea of white privilege is absolutely reprehensible’ because ‘most people have all kinds of privilege’
2018: Told UK TV channel Channel 4 that men need to ‘grow up like a devil’ and ‘take responsibility’ while discussing the crisis in masculinity. He also claimed that the gender pay gap was not due ‘just to sex’
2019: Cambridge University withdrew Peterson’s fellowship after facing furious backlash for announcing a ten-part lecture series
2020: Peterson’s daughter Mikhaila revealed that he had been hospitalized in Russia after developing a severe dependency on benzodiazepines, anti-anxiety drugs. She claimed that she “almost died several times…because of what the medical system did to her in the West.”
Late 2020: Penguin Random House Canada staff attempt to block the publication of his self-help book Beyond Order: 12 More Rules for Life, calling Peterson an “icon of white supremacy and hate speech.”
2021: He tells The Sunday Times that he had committed suicide as a result of his dependence on benzodiazepines and shared that he had to be put into an induced coma while hospitalized in Russia.
May 2022: Calls the plus-size Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover model ‘not beautiful’ and further states that ‘no amount of overbearing tolerance is going to change that.’
Speaking through tears, Peterson said: ‘Well, God, it’s really hard to understand how demoralized people are and there are certainly young men who fall into that category.
‘You get these casual insults, like ‘incels’. And what does that mean?’
He continued: ‘These men don’t know how to make themselves attractive to women and they are demanding. And good for them, women be fussy, that’s your gift. Demand high standards from your man, fair enough.
“But all these men who are alienated, it’s like they’re alone and they don’t know what to do and everyone insults them.”
Several ‘incels’ have murdered and attacked women. In 2018, Scott Paul Beierle, an incel, murdered two women and injured four more at a Florida yoga studio before committing suicide.
Last year, Tres Genco, 21, of Ohio, was charged with masterminding a mass shooting of college students in Ohio and unlawful possession of a machine gun.
British activist Patsy Stevenson criticized Peterson for his comments, saying, “The way Jordan Peterson cries because incels are ‘misunderstood’ men who don’t know how to ‘make themselves attractive to women.'”
‘Then he doesn’t understand why people hate him. Jordan babe incels are fucking murdering women because we tell them no.
Peterson, a psychologist and professor emeritus at the University of Toronto, is a controversial figure due to his conservative views on free speech, gender identification and climate change.
During his rise to fame, Peterson described himself as a “professor against political correctness”. The 60-year-old has been particularly outspoken about masculinity and has previously stated that the masculine spirit is “under assault”.
Talking about how Wilde rated hiOn ‘This Mad Man’ and a ‘Pseudo-Intellectual’ Who Appealed to an ‘Incel Community,’ Peterson said, ‘You know, as far as criticism goes, that was a little low-brow.
‘I mean, once I was painted as ‘Red Skull’, you know, a magical super Nazi, that was the end of the insults. There is no place beyond that.
“So when Olivia Wilde made those comments, the first thing I did was go see a movie preview, which I quite liked. I thought, ‘I’d probably go see that movie.’ And maybe I will. She really didn’t bother me.
‘He’s depressed, take it easy’: Jordan Peterson explains why he visited Cristiano Ronaldo
Jordan Peterson has claimed that he “helped” Cristiano Ronaldo during a two-hour meeting after the star experienced “some problems in his life”.
Ronaldo came under fire after the footballer posted a photo of himself with Peterson on Instagram, calling the controversial teacher a “friend”.
Peterson said that Ronaldo had invited him to his house and the couple talked for two hours about the footballer’s business and what he wanted in the future.
When asked about the private visit to the footballer and the backlash the visit had caused, he said: ‘Well, he invited me to go see him.’ I had some problems in his life a few months ago and a friend of his sent him some of my videos and he said that he had seen them and then he read my book, or one of my books, and found them very useful and he wanted to talk
So I went to his house and we talked for about two hours and he showed me all his gear to keep himself in top condition.
“And we talked a little bit about his companies, but mostly we talked about what he wanted in the future and some of the obstacles he faces as he pursues that. So we had a strategic conversation, I would say, on those issues, for about 90 minutes.’
Piers added that his sporty friend seemed to be doing much better, following the well-documented loss of his son and the criticism of his football, since he spoke to Peterson.
The professor admitted that they had discussed “imagining a way forward” from some of their current problems.
Morgan said he found it interesting that someone with such mental and physical strength would need his help, Peterson replied, “Well, I don’t know if he needed me because he’s a pretty competent guy, but…this is a very competent thing.” people do: you can always get better at the edge, you know.
“So his life is very well organized and he had some problems.”
He continued: “We talked a lot about what he wanted, how he wanted his career to end as gracefully as possible, and how it could be optimised.”
Peterson added: “It’s hard for people who’ve had a stellar career, and especially one that’s based on youth to some extent, to figure out what to do with the rest of their life.”
“Now, he’s well established because he’s a very astute businessman, he’s got a young family and he’s got a lot of friends, and from what I can tell, on that front, he’s positioned himself extremely smartly. So I think it seems to me that the transition for him will be quite smooth.
“But that’s a testament to his wisdom because he made sure his life was based on more than one dimension of achievement and that was very wise.”