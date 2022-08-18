Controversial influencer Em Davies slips into an X-rated micro monokini

<!–

She raised eyebrows after asking her fans if she could consume a “weed brownie” on her way to Bali from Australia.

And controversial Perth influencer Em Davies, 32, set tongues wagging again on Thursday when she slipped into a very daring skinny monokini.

The blonde bombshell revealed more than her fans expected in the daring swimwear as she posed in front of a mirror at her villa in Bali.

Em showed her ample cleavage and flat stomach in one piece and turned to show off her pert derriere.

It comes days after Em found herself in hot water after a private photo on her Instagram account was accidentally shared with her public story.

The model shared a photo of what appeared to be a sealed brownie as she headed to the airport to catch a flight to Bali.

“Are we going to regret eating this weed brownie on the way to the airport?” she wrote alongside a ‘yes’ or ‘no’ poll.

The post was deleted a few minutes later, presumably when Davies realized it had been shared with her 360,000+ followers, rather than her close friends.

It was then reposted by Instagram account Celeb Spellcheck.

“Em D(MA) & Lil Brownie,” Celeb Spellcheck captioned the post.

The post was quickly inundated with comments.

“The biggest flogging in the world, I’m sure the Indonesian government wouldn’t be impressed if they come through after eating that,” one commented.

“Tell me you’re a bogan going to Bali without telling me you’re a bogan going to Bali,” wrote another.

Others assumed Davies was not supposed to share the photo publicly.

Last year, Davies found herself in hot water when she appeared to be violating mandatory lockdown rules.