Controversial ex-NRL star Curtis Scott calls out UFC fighter Darren Till after winning boxing’s battle of the footy codes

Curtis Scott criticized British wrestler Darren Till after he defeated former All Blacks Hardan Liam Messam in Penrith on Wednesday night.

The former Melbourne Storm and Canberra Raiders center extended his fight record to four wins from four following his unanimous decision victory against the 40-year-old New Zealand rugby legend.

Messam and Scott, 27, exchanged some brutal blows in the ring during their code battle, with the latter landing some brutal blows on his New Zealand opponent, who had an undefeated record of seven fights before entering the ring.

The New Zealander, who had played club rugby for the Chiefs and retired from the sport in 2020 after making 43 Test appearances, had been Scott’s toughest opponent so far.

Scott now has eyes for a more accomplished opponent, and fresh off his victory against Messam, he revealed that he was now targeting a fight with former MMA star Till.

“There’s a bit of talk that I’m fighting Darren Till, so bringing him to Australia would be a huge fight for the Australian public,” he said. Sports news Australia after the fight.

Till appeared at an explosive press conference on Tuesday afternoon ahead of his highly anticipated fight against Tommy Fury on January 18 in Manchester.

Sparks flew during the media event where Till threatened to kick Fury in the face during the fight. Meanwhile, former Love Island contestant’s father John was the center of attention, rising from his seat to throw a glass of water at Till, rather than dousing his son, Tommy.

After facing Fury, Scott was attracted by the prospect of bringing Liverpool to Australia for a possible fight on the Gold Coast next year.

“It’s been talked about a little bit in the media and stuff,” Scott added.

‘He’s in the boxing world now. Obviously, it’s a great name and Australia is a nice place. It could be a good vacation for him. And if we can make that happen, that would be fantastic.”

The former NRL player, who also claimed he only had two weeks to prepare for Wednesday’s fight, admitted his elation at the victory.

“I had to really dig into it,” the 27-year-old said. He was a tough customer. In the end it could have been anything and I was glad I made the decision. Yes, it was a great fight.

Messam had been Scott’s toughest opponent yet, but the former All Blacks star would suffer the first defeat of his boxing career.

‘(I) maintained my composure. I had kind of a fight with him in that last round and I lost my composure.

But I tried to stay calm and get through the experience too. It was my fourth fight and again it was a big step: he’s had a lot of fights. Seven wins and one draw. Before that, he’s also had a ton of charity fights that aren’t on his record.

“He has a lot of experience, so it was a great test for me and I’m happy to get the win.”

“We’ll go back to the drawing board on that, but I think there’s a big card in January at the Goldy. I want to have big, exciting fights here in Australia.”

Scott had previously stated that it would be his dream to face Paul Gallen and Sonny Bill Williams, both of whom he said have retired from the ring.