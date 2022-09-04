Controversial dating coach Jake Maddock says you shouldn’t wait to have sex with potential partner 

<!–

A controversial dating coach believes you should have sex on the first date if you’re looking for a life partner, but not everyone agrees.

Jake Maddock says towards the end of the first date that a potential couple would like to tear off each other’s clothes.

Speaking to FEMAIL, he said there’s no point in “waiting for chemistry” and that delaying sex in the long run can only lead to disappointment.

“If we let go of the rules we’ve set ourselves, we can all find out if the other person is right on the first date. Having sex as early as possible is one of them,” he says.

“Your ideal mate will be a nice mix of chemistry, compatibility and X factor,” he added.

Jake claims to have coached thousands of people to achieve ten out of ten relationships — and says 90 percent of them started having sex on the first date.

“Most of the others had sex on the second date,” he said.

“These people are still together and have good, strong relationships.”

Compatibility doesn’t mean you both have to like sailing, gaming, or choc chip ice cream. It’s a more basic compatibility. It’s what makes you feel like “you’ve known them forever.” It makes you comfortable with them, makes you friends, he explained.

But chemistry is just as important, he said, and that’s where his gender rule comes into play.

Compatibility doesn’t mean you both have to like sailing, gaming, or choc chip ice cream. It’s a more fundamental compatibility, according to Jake

“When you’re on a good date with your ideal partner, the chemistry should be palpable too,” he said.

“If not, they are not your ideal partner,” he added.

“You’ll probably call chemistry, ‘I just know.’ Sex is one of the most important factors in ‘just knowing’.’

The dating coach has talked about sex on the first date in his videos on TikTok and Instagram – where he got mixed reactions.

“I’ve been happily married for over thirty years and I totally disagree with you,” one woman wrote in a recent video.

While another said: ‘Make sure you only do what you feel comfortable with, play it safe!’

‘100% after the first two dates? I don’t believe that,” criticized a third.

“Toxic contemporary advice,” a fourth scoffed.

But some agreed with him.

“In my experience, it doesn’t matter if you wait or not, so you might as well not do it. Because then you know sooner whether you want a relationship,” wrote one woman.

A second agreed. “If you know, you know.”